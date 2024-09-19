Venezuela’S Disputed Election: European Parliament Recognizes González’S Victory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a turn of events, the European Parliament has officially acknowledged Edmundo González's victory in Venezuela's recent presidential election.



González, the main opposition candidate, challenged incumbent President Nicolás Maduro in the July 28 vote. The EU legislature issued a statement urging the bloc to ensure González's inauguration on January 10, 2025.



They strongly condemned what they called "electoral fraud" orchestrated by Venezuela's National Electoral Council, which refused to release official results.



In addition, European lawmakers rejected the arrest warrant issued against González by Venezuelan authorities on September 2.



The opposition leader fled to Spain to evade prosecution, claiming he was blackmailed into signing a document recognizing Maduro's victory.







The European Parliament called on EU countries to reinstate sanctions against Venezuela 's Electoral Council members. They also urged the extension of existing sanctions and their expansion to target Maduro and his inner circle.



In addition, several countries, including Argentina, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and the United States, have joined the EU in recognizing González's victory.

International Pressure on Venezuela's Election Crisis

This international support puts pressure on Maduro's government to acknowledge the election results. The EU legislature welcomed the efforts of Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico in addressing the Venezuelan situation.



They called on these countries and the international community to exert maximum pressure on Maduro's regime. Brazil's President Lula da Silva has taken a cautious approach to the election controversy.



While avoiding labeling Maduro a dictator, Lula has expressed concerns about Venezuela's political climate and suggested the possibility of new elections.



Venezuela has faced criticism for its lack of press freedom and political imprisonments under Maduro's rule. Human rights organizations have reported abuses, and millions of Venezuelans have fled the country since 2014.



The disputed election has drawn international attention, with many countries and organizations questioning its legitimacy. As the situation unfolds, the world watches to see how Venezuela's political crisis will be resolved.

