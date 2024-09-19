CMP Mining Inc. Announces AGM Results And Appointment Of New Director

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Vancouver, B.C. / September 19, 2024 / Yolowire / CMP (“ CMP ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: $CMP) announces the results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of (the "Meeting"), held on September 17, 2024.

All resolutions presented to the Shareholders were approved. Each of the resolutions are explained in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting.

A total of 2,643,756 common shares, representing approximately 17.878% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of:

- Reappointing Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company;

- Setting the number of directors at three, with the following three nominees elected as directors: Terri Anne Welyki, Norman Yurik, and Elyssia Patterson, and

- Approving the Company's Stock Option Plan.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Elyssia Patterson to the board of directors of the Company. Ms. Patterson is an experienced finance executive with a proven track record in guiding companies through the complexities of going public on the TSX and CSE. Currently serving as the CEO of Lycan Capital Corp., she specializes in offering comprehensive corporate communications, marketing, and investor relations solutions tailored for publicly traded companies.

About the Company

%CMPMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on its %Coquigold Property located near Merritt, British Columbia. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDARPLUS ( )

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Terri Anne Welyki

Director

Phone: 778-238-2333

