On

July 7, 2023, Outset Medical disclosed that it had received a Warning Letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") which "asserted that certain materials . . . promote continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a modality outside of the current indications for the Tablo Hemodialysis System" and "assert[ed] that the TabloCart with Prefiltration . . . requires prior 510(k) clearance for marketing authorization." The Company stated that it would "work collaboratively with the FDA to resolve this observation, including potentially submitting a 510(k) on TabloCart."

On this news, Outset Medical's stock price fell $1.20 per share, or 5.9%, to close at $19.26 per share on July 10, 2023.

Then, on

August 2, 2023, Outset Medical issued a press release announcing a "Shipment Pause of TabloCart with Prefiltration Pending 510(k) Clearance."

On this news, Outset Medical's stock price fell $1.97 per share, or 10.18%, to close at $17.39 per share on August 3, 2023.

On

October 12, 2023, Outset Medical issued a press release announcing preliminary third quarter 2023 financial results, as well as updated financial guidance for 2023 revenue, which reflected that "[g]rowth in the quarter was dampened by a larger-than-expected impact in the field from the recent FDA warning letter."

On this news, Outset Medical's stock price fell $3.38 per share, or 49.9%, to close at $3.39 per share on October 13, 2023.

Finally, on

August 7, 2024, Outset Medical reported its second quarter 2024 financial results, significantly missing consensus estimates and lowering its full year 2024 revenue guidance by

$39 million

at the midpoint. The Company disclosed that it would be forced to take "clear steps to improve our execution" including "sales team and process restructuring." As a result, the Company stated that it would be unable to deliver on a post-approval sales ramp of TabloCart previously forecast.

On this news, Outset Medical's stock price fell

$2.33

per share, or 68.53%, to close at

$1.07

per share on

August 8, 2024.

