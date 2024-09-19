Access Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Data Breach Alert: Issued By Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK

and

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP,

a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of patients of Access Sports & Orthopedics ("Access Sports") of Exeter, New Hampshire, whose information may be have stolen as part of a recent data breach.

Access Sports is notifying patients that their personal information, including at least names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, information, medical information, and insurance information may have been stolen.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein

Wolf Haldenstein

by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at

[email protected] , or visit our

website.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman

& Herz LLP has experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.

The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in

New York,

Chicago,

Nashville, and San Diego.

Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman

& Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl

Malmstrom, Esq., Of Counsel

Email:

[email protected]

or

[email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

