Tom Sawyer Software Listed In AWS 'ICMP' For The US Federal Government

An example crime application built with Perspectives.

Tom Sawyer Perspectives is now available to US Customers in ICMP

- Brendan Madden, CEO, Tom Sawyer SoftwareBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology, today announced that it listed Tom Sawyer Perspectives in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.Tom Sawyer Perspectives is a software development kit (SDK) and low-code graph visualization and analysis development platform. Integrated design and preview interfaces and extensive API libraries allow developers to quickly create custom applications that intuitively solve big data problems. Use features like nested drawings, advanced node and edge labeling, precise shape clipping, port and connectors controls, and incremental layout to see the superstructure of your data and produce visually clear graphs that are understood by domain experts and stakeholders alike.“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with AWS and make Tom Sawyer Perspectives available in ICMP,” said Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer Software.“By providing a low-code solution that enables the U.S. government to visualize and analyze complex datasets, we are empowering our customers to make faster, more informed decisions. This listing strengthens our commitment to delivering advanced, intuitive graph visualization solutions that meet the unique needs of federal agencies and their critical missions.”About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

