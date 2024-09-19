(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global elderly and disabled assistive solutions market

size is estimated to grow by USD 15.60 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

8.09% during the forecast period. Initiatives by and ngos

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing customization. However,

issues faced in developing countries poses a challenge. Key market players include Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., Briggs Corp., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Freedom Scientific Inc., GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., LifeTec, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil

AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Siemens AG, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC, and WS Audiology AS. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global elderly and disabled assistive solutions market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Market Driver

The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market is witnessing significant advancements, with vendors prioritizing faster delivery processes and mass customization. Mass customization, which involves catering to consumers' unique requirements, is becoming increasingly important. Technological advances, such as computer-aided designing, offer flexibility in add-on features and equipment. Vendors like Permobil AB and Sunrise Medical provide customization templates for consumers. The growing number of physically disabled individuals and rising awareness of their participation in events like the Paralympics fuel the demand for customized solutions, including swimming pool lifts, customized wheelchairs, and running leg implants. These trends are expected to boost sales and drive market growth during the forecast period.



The Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of mobility impairment disorders from non-communicable diseases like Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke, and Paralysis, as well as non-fatal injuries from road traffic accidents. Mobility aids, such as walkers, canes, wheelchairs, and mobility scooters, are in high demand to improve quality of life. Advanced healthcare systems, including patient mechanical lifts and rehabilitative devices, are also popular solutions. Companies like Sonova Holding AG, AI Squared, and AudioNova provide cost-effective assistive technology, including hearing aids, visual aids, and cognitive aids. Retail stores offer a range of assistive devices, including bathroom safety equipment and crutches, to cater to the needs of the elderly and disabled population. Assistive technology innovations, such as AI-powered mobility scooters and computer software, are also trending. Amputation patients benefit from advanced prosthetic solutions. Overall, the market prioritizes affordable, effective, and user-friendly solutions to enhance the daily lives of those with mobility challenges.



Market

Challenges



The elderly and disabled

assistive solutions market is primarily dominated by vendors based in the US and Europe, with manufacturing or sales units in 3-5 countries. Import duties, particularly in Asia, significantly impact the market's growth. Asian countries, including China, India, and Bangladesh, levy high import duties and additional charges, making the import of these products expensive. High import duties discourage institutional end-users, such as hospitals, from importing these instruments and setting up research facilities in these countries due to the high costs involved. In contrast, Middle Eastern countries, such as Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, have the least import charges and duties. However, the logistical complexity of accessories and other consumables used in the manufacturing of assistive solutions and intense competition from low-cost manufacturers like China and India restrict the expansion of global players in the market. These factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period. The Elderly and Disabled

Assistive Solutions market caters to the needs of the elderly population and disabled individuals, addressing challenges in daily activities due to advanced healthcare systems and chronic diseases. Companies like AI Squared, AudioNova, and GN Resound Group provide assistive technology and cognitive aids, such as hearing aids and computer software. Cost-effective solutions include assistive devices like canes, crutches, and bathroom safety equipment. Mergers and joint ventures between companies like Drive Medical, Invacare, and Ergonomic manufacturers offer cost-effective hardware systems and independent living alternatives. Hospitals and healthcare services invest in these solutions to improve health results and reduce healthcare expenditure. Developmental strategies focus on creating cost-effective, user-friendly assistive technology for cerebral palsy, dementia, amputation, and other disabilities, enhancing the quality of life for the disabled population.

Segment Overview



This elderly and disabled assistive solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hearing devices

1.2 Mobility and ambulatory devices

1.3 Healthcare furniture and BSE 1.4 Vision and reading aids



2.1 Hospital

2.2 Home care setting

2.3 Nursing homes 2.4 Assisted living facilities



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Hearing devices- The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market, specifically the hearing aids and devices segment, presents a significant growth opportunity for vendors due to the increasing number of people with hearing impairments and related disorders. Hearing aids, such as binaural aids and BTE hearing aids, are gaining popularity with advancements in technology and industrial standards. Major vendors, including Cochlear Ltd., Invacare Corp., Sonova AG, and Demant AS, are introducing new, innovative products, like Phonak Lyric, to cater to consumer needs. Government support through health insurance and subsidies for cochlear implants is also driving market growth. However, challenges, such as short battery life and potential substitution with smart earbuds, may hinder market expansion during the forecast period. Vendors must address these concerns to ensure continued growth in the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market.

Research Analysis

The Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions market encompasses a range of devices and technologies designed to improve quality of life for the elderly and disabled population. Rehabilitative devices, such as braces and prosthetics, help restore mobility and function after injuries or illnesses. Mobility aids like wheelchairs, scooters, canes, and walkers provide independence and ease of movement. Cognitive aids, including visual aids, hearing aids, and computer software, assist individuals with memory, perception, and communication challenges. Healthcare expenses for the elderly and disabled population are significant, making independent living alternatives essential. Assistive devices, such as bathroom safety equipment, hospital beds, and homecare solutions, enable individuals to live safely and comfortably in their own homes. The market caters to various disabilities, including those resulting from dementia, chronic diseases, and road traffic accidents. The geriatric population and individuals with disabilities benefit greatly from these solutions, enhancing their overall health results and promoting a sense of independence.

Market Research Overview

The Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions market encompasses a range of advanced healthcare systems and assistive devices designed to enhance the functioning of elderly and disabled individuals. These solutions include assistive technology such as AI-powered cognitive aids, computer software, and hardware systems, which help improve daily activities and enable independent living. Bathroom safety equipment, mobility aids like canes, crutches, and wheelchairs, and medical furniture are essential components of this market. Chronic diseases, disabilities, and mobility impairment disorders like cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and paralysis are common reasons for the use of these assistive solutions. Noncommunicable diseases, such as dementia and stroke, also drive demand. The market caters to various disabilities, including hearing impairments with hearing aids and visual impairments with visual aids. Cost-effective solutions are crucial for the elderly and disabled population, leading to the development of joint ventures and mergers among market players. Homecare, hospitals, and retail stores offer these assistive devices, ensuring accessibility and affordability. Lifestyle changes due to aging or injuries, such as road traffic accidents and amputations, further fuel market growth. Rehabilitative devices, patient mechanical lifts, and mobility scooters are other essential solutions within this market, aiming to improve health results and overall quality of life.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Hearing Devices



Mobility And Ambulatory Devices



Healthcare Furniture And BSE

Vision And Reading Aids

End-user



Hospital



Home Care Setting



Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

