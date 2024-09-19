Anju To Highlight Newly Launched MA Knowledge At DIA MICC 2024 In London

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Anju, a leading provider of adaptive life sciences software solutions, is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming DIA Medical Information & Communications scheduled to take place in London on September 24-25th. DIA MICC brings together medical information professionals for discussions, learning, and practical sessions around improving customer experiences across the industry.

Anju is proud to present MA Knowledge, a state-of-the-art application that offers access to verified and carefully curated medical information content, tailored to meet the unique needs of each field representative. With efficient content filtering and search features, MA Knowledge consistently delivers medical information that matches user profiles and their areas of interest.

"Anju's commitment to innovation was the driving force behind the development of MA Knowledge," said Reed McLaughlin, General Manager of Anju's Medical Affairs Division. "We recognized an opportunity to vastly improve the field representatives' customer experience by providing quick access to trustworthy, curated information."

Attendees at DIA MICC 2024 are encouraged to visit Anju at booth 8 to explore their adaptable solutions and discuss how Anju's best-in-class technology can help to streamline your medical information and scientific communications process. Anju's team of experts will be on hand to answer questions and discuss how Anju's solutions can meet the unique needs of your organization.

About Anju:

Anju Software

is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research , medical affairs , and data science . TrialMaster , IRMS MAX , and TA Scan , the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

+1 609.241.7352

[email protected]

SOURCE Anju Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED