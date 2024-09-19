BDMT GLOBAL LAUNCHES FULL KOL MANAGEMENT PROGRAM FOR HEALTHCARE INNOVATORS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LIVE Webinar with Leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in Healthcare to Help Drive Successful U.S. Entry and Expansion

- Suzy Im - Managing Partner, BDMT GlobalBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BDMT Global -a six-time award-winning, Boston-based global business development and marketing firm with a turnkey market expansion team offering built-in strategy, execution, and expertise for leading tech innovators-has announced the launch of their full KOL service. As part of the launch, the Live Webinar on“Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs): The Key to Your Success in U.S. Healthcare” will focus on the importance of KOL management, with key insights on how to successfully work with KOLs and maximize opportunities to meet company goals. The event will be held via Zoom on October 23, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Click here to register.“KOLs are direct field experts who can work with innovators to bridge critical gaps for market expansion," said Suzy Im, Managing Partner at BDMT Global.“We developed our full KOL Management Program to aid global businesses in market entry by connecting them with KOLs throughout the product lifecycle from pre-FDA clearance to market entry and expansion. To successfully manage KOLs, innovators must strategically incorporate their input and contributions through all phases-before a product launches, while it's entering the market, and as it expands into new territories and demographics.”This webinar is a part of BDMT's KOL Management Program, designed to create an opportunity for healthcare innovators to learn to develop and collaborate with KOLs more effectively. The experts will share their perspectives on emerging technologies, such as AI, that are transforming healthcare in the U.S.“KOLs have pre-existing market credibility. Partnering with KOLs enables a degree of trust to be transferred to a new innovation. Engaging the right KOLs for healthcare tech adoption is essential, not optional,” said Im.“Learning the insights about KOL management is critical for any healthcare company, especially with emerging tech, and we are confident this will bring initial key insights to our innovators who are trying to break into the U.S. healthcare market.”The webinar will introduce what KOL management can do for global innovators who are growing their business in the U.S., from strengthening their plans, finding strategic collaboration partners, and building sales channels to establishing strong Go-To-Market and coding strategies while validating their tech. Innovators can register here:Featured Presenters:Dr. Alexander Blood fulfills multiple roles at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH). He is a Cardiologist and Intensivist, in addition to serving as the Associate Director for the Accelerator for Clinical Transformation research group and Senior Clinical Investigator at Mass General Brigham's Data Science Office.Dr. Danny Lee serves as the Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians. In 2015, Dr. Lee received the Innovations in Clinical Care Award for his work at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians. His specialties include internal medicine, information technology, computer networking, EHR/EMR, and healthcare technology, and a certified Epic physician builder.About BDMT Global®Headquartered in Boston, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is led by a group of award-winning experts focusing on specific industries such as life sciences, medical devices, health & wellness, technology, and manufacturing. BDMT Global's outsourced business development (BD) & marketing experts combine the two most critical functions (BD + MT) for companies entering the new market, offering strategic go-to-market, business development, and full marketing execution services since 2014.BDMT launched DAC (Digitization, Automation, Cross-Industry Collaboration) Global Bridge Series in 2021 to help expedite market expansion by connecting market leaders, global innovators across various industries, and investors through forums, partnering events, local industry events, and pitchfests.

