Riser Fitness, LLC Celebrates Inclusion In The Inc 5000 List And Continues Leadership Growth

Riser's nearly 700% annual revenue growth for the last three years running, Riser has earned a place on the prestigious Inc 5000 list.

- Eduardo LombardiIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Riser Fitness, LLC, a leading operator of Club Pilates studios, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition underscores the company's rapid expansion and its commitment to delivering premier fitness experiences across multiple states.Inclusion in the Inc 5000 ListRiser's nearly 700% annual revenue growth for the last three years running, Riser has earned a place on the prestigious Inc 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. This achievement highlights the company's continued expansion and success in the competitive fitness industry.From Survive To Thrive“Covid devastated the fitness industry in California hit especially hard-nearly 40% of gyms and studios in the state permanently closed,” said Eduardo Lombardi, Director of Riser Fitness. However, Riser Fitness managed to navigate the crisis without closing a studio or laying off a single employee. Emerging from the pandemic with seven Southern California locations, Riser went on an acquisition and building spree, rapidly expanding to over 60 studios across the western U.S. "Our journey has been fueled by the dedication of our team and the trust of our members," said Eduardo Lombardi, Director of Riser Fitness. "Being recognized on the Inc 5000 list is a true reflection of how far we've come, and we're excited about what the future holds as we continue to push boundaries."Strengthened Leadership with Mike GrayAs part of its growth strategy, Riser Fitness has also welcomed Mike Gray as President and Chief Operating Officer. With a strong track record in the fitness industry, Gray brings extensive experience and insight that will drive the company's next phase of growth. Having led the expansion of Club Pilates in the past, he is uniquely positioned to guide Riser Fitness as it continues to scale."Mike understands the complexities of scaling a fitness brand and brings a level of operational excellence that will propel Riser Fitness to new heights," Lombardi added. "His leadership is a key asset as we expand our footprint and refine our member experience."About Riser Fitness, LLCRiser Fitness, LLC operates Club Pilates studios across the U.S. and is poised for further growth. The company is dedicated to promoting health and wellness through the practice of Pilates, providing an inclusive and supportive environment for its members and staff. For more information, visit .For media inquiries, please contact:Jeffrey NashDirector...

