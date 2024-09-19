Nylah Star Set To Shine With The World Premiere Of Her Highly Anticipated Single 'Birthday Party'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nylah Star debuts her new single "Birthday Party" on September 20, 2024, at Casa del Mar in the Bronx, celebrating childhood joy and family bonds.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- sensation Nylah Star is gearing up to take the world by storm with the release of her much-anticipated new single,“Birthday Party”, a vibrant anthem for children's birthday celebrations. At just 10 years old, Nylah has captured the hearts of young audiences worldwide as a talented singer, television presenter, and actress. The debut event will take place at the Casa del Mar Restaurant in the Bronx (1779 Webster Ave, Bronx, NY 10457) this Friday, September 20th, organized by AQD Records , Andrés Durán, and Mr. Felipe Feble, President of the Dominican Parade of the Bronx.Nylah Star is a rising name in the entertainment industry. With her incredible talent and charming personality, she is fast becoming a global phenomenon. Known for her vibrant energy and warm connection with fans, Nylah has become a beacon of positivity, especially for children around the world. Her upcoming track, "Birthday Party," promises to be the birthday anthem of the year, designed to fill kids' special day with joy, excitement, and a beat that will get everyone dancing.The Making of“Birthday Party” – A Celebration AnthemNylah's“Birthday Party” is more than just a song; it's a celebration of life, youth, and happiness. With catchy melodies and upbeat rhythms, the track perfectly captures the excitement of childhood. Nylah's goal was to create a song that could bring kids together and make birthdays even more memorable. The song blends energetic hooks with a dynamic beat, crafted by top urban music producers, making it irresistible for children and parents alike.Speaking about her new release, Nylah said,“I wanted to create something that makes everyone feel special on their birthday. Birthdays are all about celebration, and I hope this song adds to the joy of those moments for kids everywhere. 'Birthday Party' is a song for everyone, no matter where they're from – we all deserve to celebrate!”The launch event at Casa del Mar promises to be just as lively as the song itself. Fans, industry professionals, and media representatives will gather to witness the unveiling of Nylah's latest project. With the backing of AQD Records, Andrés Durán, and community leaders like Mr. Felipe Feble, Nylah is poised to make this launch a memorable one, marking another milestone in her rising career.More Than Music: Nylah Star's Rise to FameNylah's journey to stardom began at a young age, when her natural talent for singing, acting, and hosting couldn't be ignored. Alongside her younger brother, Allyn King, Nylah co-hosts a popular children's television program that airs in over 30 countries. The show has garnered millions of viewers who tune in to watch the sibling duo share music, stories, and laughter. Together, Nylah and Allyn have become role models for children, inspiring creativity, joy, and family values.Allyn King, though younger, plays an important role in Nylah's career. Their close bond is evident in their on-screen chemistry, making them a powerful team. Their ability to connect with children from all backgrounds has been key in building their global fanbase. The release of“Birthday Party” is not just a moment for Nylah but a reflection of the hard work and teamwork she and Allyn bring to all their projects.Nylah's rise in the entertainment world has been swift, and with her talent in singing, acting, and presenting, she is proving that she is more than just a child star. Nylah is a dynamic force in the industry with a long and promising future ahead.Family and Inspiration: A Glimpse Into Her Personal LifeFamily plays a central role in Nylah's life and career. Her father, Andrés Durán, has been a guiding figure for both Nylah and Allyn as they navigate the world of music and fame. Durán's influence has shaped Nylah's values, work ethic, and passion for music. To honor this, the family is also celebrating the release of the bilingual book,“My Father Inspires Me / Mi Padre Me Inspira”, now available on Amazon.This heartfelt narrative explores the significant role that Durán has played in his children's lives as they rise in the entertainment industry. The book offers a deep look into the strong bond between Nylah, Allyn, and their father, showcasing how his support has been key to their success. While Nylah's star continues to rise, this story serves as a reminder of the importance of family in her journey.Nylah shared,“Everything I do, I do with my family in mind. My father is my hero, and this book shows just how much he means to me and my brother.” The book's heartwarming message complements Nylah's career, adding a layer of depth to her story as she embarks on the next chapter of her life.Don't Miss the Launch of“Birthday Party”!Mark your calendars and get ready to dance! Nylah Star's“Birthday Party” is set to be the must-have track for every child's birthday celebration. With her unforgettable voice, energetic presence, and undeniable talent, Nylah is sure to make this launch an event to remember.Join Nylah Star and AQD Records at Casa del Mar Restaurant in the Bronx this Friday, September 20, 2024, for the world premiere of“Birthday Party” – an urban hit that will soon be heard at birthday parties around the world. Celebrate birthdays, family, and music with one of the brightest young talents in the industry today!

