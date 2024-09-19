Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Partners With Clinical.Ly To Enhance Regulatory Operations With Ereg Solutions
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a world leader in cancer treatment and research, chose Clinical's ( ) Research SuiteTM to streamline regulatory operations, marking a significant step toward more efficient and compliant clinical trial management. Dana-Farber joins a growing number of research organizations that leverage Clinical's innovative solutions to streamline clinical trial processes. Clinical's eReg platform offers a comprehensive, paperless solution that centralizes regulatory workflows, ensuring compliance and transparency across clinical trials.
This partnership continues Clinical's success in providing best-in-class enterprise tools for conducting clinical research. "We are thrilled to support Dana-Farber's clinical research operations," said Henry Kravchenko, Clinical's CEO. "Our eReg platform and wider set of features in Clinical Research SuiteTM will empower that renowned organization, and we all look forward to supporting their teams."
About Clinical Research SuiteTM
Clinical Research SuiteTM is a comprehensive solution that eliminates traditional, paper-based processes. By automating and centralizing essential workflows in the Clinical Research SuiteTM, organizations achieve huge efficiency improvements, greater trial oversight, document management, and regulatory compliance. The Clinical Research SuiteTM includes:
eReg: A best-in-class electronic regulatory binder
eSource: An intuitive & feature-rich, paperless data capture solution that streamlines data collection from trial participants
eConsent: A fully digital solution for capturing informed consent, improving participant engagement and site compliance
ClinicallySign: 21 CFR Part 11 compliant eSignature functionality
ClinicallyPay: A secure and instantaneous participant stipend payment and reimbursement solution
About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Founded in 1947, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is committed to providing adults and children with the best treatment available today while developing tomorrow's cures through cutting-edge research. Based in Boston, Dana-Farber is a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School and ranks consistently as one of the top cancer hospitals in the world.
About ly
Clinical provides differentiated, cloud-native technology solutions to the clinical research industry, enabling research organizations to conduct studies with greater efficiency and ease. Clinical is dedicated to developing technology that eliminates tedious manual labor, allowing clinical research professionals to focus on patient care.
