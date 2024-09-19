Celebrate Easter With Lois Lund's Delightful Book Titled: 'Baby Chick: An Easter Story'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned children's author Lois Lund invites young readers and their families to hop into the enchanting world of Baby Chick: An Easter Story, a delightful new addition to her collection of rhyming poetry and engaging tales. Perfect for the Easter season, this beautifully illustrated promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of children everywhere.Lois Lund has a passion for entertaining young children, and her latest work is no exception. With a vibrant narrative that features baby chicks as yellow as butter and a Froggie who can leap, Baby Chick takes youngsters on a whimsical journey through a variety of catchy poems and true tales. Each page reflects the things children love while instilling important values such as hard work at home and school, honoring God, and appreciating the lessons of times gone by.“Baby Chick: An Easter Story is more than just a book; it's an invitation for children to explore their creativity and engage with the world around them,” says Lund.“Through playful rhymes and relatable characters, I aim to inspire a love for reading and imaginative play.”This charming book is designed to be read aloud, making it an ideal choice for parents and educators looking to foster a love of literature in young minds. The rhythmic verses and delightful illustrations not only entertain but also serve as a valuable tool for teaching children about the joys of Easter and the importance of values that last a lifetime.Baby Chick: An Easter Story is now available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, BAM, and other major online retailers making it the perfect gift for Easter baskets, storytime sessions, or any occasion that celebrates the joy of reading.About Lois LundLois Lund is a passionate author dedicated to creating engaging literature for children. With a focus on rhyming poetry and imaginative storytelling, her books encourage young readers to explore their creativity while learning valuable life lessons. Lund believes in the power of words to inspire and educate, making her a beloved figure in children's literature.For more information about Lois Lund and her books, please visit .

