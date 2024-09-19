Nevro Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO ), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the of chronic pain, announced that on September 7, 2024, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 51,543 shares of Nevro's common stock to 21 new non-executive employees to induce them to accept employment with Nevro. Each award was granted under the Nevro Corp. 2023 Inducement Award Plan and vests over a three-year period, subject to continued employment with Nevro through each vesting date.

Each award was granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz TherapyTM, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 115,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFXTM spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes the Senza® SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Nevro recently added a minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from chronic sacroiliac joint ("SI joint") pain and now provides the most comprehensive portfolio of products in the SI joint fusion space, designed to meet the preferences of physicians and varying patient needs in order to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia®, and HFX iQTM are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz TherapyTM. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with HFX CoachTM support throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX CloudTM insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, 10 kHz Therapy, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX iQ, the HFX iQ logo, HFX Algorithm, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp. Patents covering Senza HFX iQ and other Nevro products are listed at Nevro/patents .

