Regulatingai To Join Global AI Dialogues At UNGA Week As Strategic Partner Of Club De Madrid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RegulatingAI (RAI), a leading non-profit dedicated to advancing the understanding and regulation of Artificial Intelligence, is participating in a series of prestigious global events during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) week.



As a strategic partner of Club de Madrid, RegulatingAI is set to play a significant role in discussions on the future of artificial intelligence, advancing global transformation. Sanjay Puri, Founder & President, RegulatingAI, will represent the organization at these marquee forums.



On Monday, September 23, a discussion on "Innovating for Impact: Unleashing AI's Potential to Catalyze Global Transformation" will take place at HQ AWS. Organized by the UN Tech Envoy's Office in collaboration with global partners, this forum will include the Italian G7 Presidency and UNDP. The discussions will focus on AI's role in driving sustainable development and global innovation.



On Thursday, September 26, Club de Madrid will host the Annual UNGA Dinner at the University Club of New York, with a view to forging collaborations on AI governance among international leaders.



The program will conclude on Friday, September 27, with the Club de Madrid Roundtable on Transatlantic Relations at the Baha'i International Community, focusing on AI's impact on global diplomacy and cooperation.



Reflecting on these engagements, Sanjay Puri stated“AI has the potential to reshape the world's most pressing challenges, but it must be guided by thoughtful regulation and global collaboration. RegulatingAI is proud to join these high-level discussions to ensure that AI's transformative power benefits all, without leaving anyone behind.”



About RegulatingAI



Regulating AI is dedicated non-profit focused on empowering regulators, advocacy groups, and industry stakeholders through education and awareness, while being dedicated to the democratization of AI control.







