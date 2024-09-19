Sustainable Exchange Partners With Decon7 To Focus On Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) And Environmental Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EnAble Tokens Support EPA-registered Decon7 Pathogen-Reducing Products for Residential and Commercial Spaces

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SustainAble Exchange is proud to announce its support and partnership with Decon7 Systems, Inc. in the collective effort to reduce indoor environmental pathogens. Decon7's mission and operations align with SustainAble Exchange's mission-driven private company mandate to advance sustainable practices and values for people and the environment.Four of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) apply to Decon7 and its EPA-registered disinfectant products to reduce surface pathogens:UN SDG 3 : Good Health and Well-BeingUN SDG 9 : Industry, Innovation and InfrastructureUN SDG 11 : Sustainable Cities and CommunitiesUN SDG 12 : Responsible Consumption and ProductionThe need to improve indoor air in homes and buildings continues to be a challenge as mold, bacteria, viruses, allergens, and other harmful microorganisms circulate and impact the health of homeowners and building occupants. Decon7 provides a powerful and versatile solution in the form of its flagship product, D7, that cleans and disinfects the hard surfaces of HVAC equipment where pathogens often thrive. Unlike products on the market that only sanitize, D7 is an EPA-registered disinfectant with a kill rate of up to 99.9999%, eliminating harmful pathogens that collect on hard surfaces of HVAC equipment. D7 is also a deodorizer, sanitizer and powerful cleaner. See the product label for instructions for use.“We are very pleased to partner with SustainAble Exchange to further contribute to a healthy planet and healthy future,” said Matt Bluhm, Chief Executive Officer of Decon7 Systems.“Homeowners and building managers are increasingly concerned about indoor air quality (IAQ), and being a member of SustainAble Exchange will further amplify conversations about D7 as part of products that can help improve indoor air quality. We are proud to deliver an innovative disinfection products for residential and commercial spaces.”SustainAble Exchange brings corporations and communities together in accelerating the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In this series of EnAble Tokens, the actions of SustainAble Exchange members will help to reduce the spread of viruses and other pathogens, and improve overall community health.“Decon7 produces and distributes critical disinfectant products that reduce surface pathogens. As the world learned during the pandemic, and as observed in annual influenza strains, viruses and pathogens are invisible human adversaries that every country, community, business, school and home needs to consider,” according to Sustain Exchange, LLC Co-Founder and CEO, Jon C. Ohrn.“Sustainable cities and communities require multiple forms of infrastructure – including affordable housing, healthcare, education and other core necessities. These sustainable communities are negatively impacted by unmitigated surface or airborne pathogens, so we and our members at SustainAble Exchange applaud Mr. Bluhm and the entire Decon7 team in delivering critical products to our communities that contribute to the improvement of quality of life,” added Mr. Ohrn.About Sustain Exchange LLC, SustainAble Exchange and EnAble TokensSustainAble Exchange is a cloud-based platform that allows members to manage and record either privately or publicly their social impact and sustainability actions using EnAble Tokens. Sustain Exchange LLC's launch of SustainAble Exchange marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable commerce. By harnessing the power of EnAble Tokens and fostering a network of companies committed to positive change, SustainAble Exchange sets a new standard for conscious consumerism.At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of the SDGs, creating a dynamic network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices.Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs.About Decon7 Systems, Inc.Decon7 Systems, Inc., is a research-based manufacturer whose flagship product, D7, an EPA-registered disinfectant. D7 is used in multiple industries, including HVAC. D7 is a disinfectant, deodorizer, sanitizer, and powerful cleaner that eliminates up to 99.9999% of harmful pathogens such as mold, bacteria, viruses, mildew and biofilms that collect in HVAC equipment and can impact IAQ. The company was established in 2012, with its headquarters in Coppell, Texas.ContactsJon C. Ohrn, CEO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC...Jeff Hallstead, COO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC...Matt Bluhm, CEO of Decon7.........

