Coastline Academy Announces The Acquisition Of Driver Training Services, Lansdale PA

- Nigel Tunnacliffe, CEO and Co-Founder of Coastline Academy, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coastline Academy , the nation's largest driving school , is bringing its celebrated driver's education services to the Lansdale, Pennsylvania area. The company is building on the legacy of Driver Training Services, a staple in Montgomery County driver's education and training for decades.In keeping with its broader acquisition strategy, Coastline will bring its modernized offerings to enhance the quality of driver education while retaining the community feel of Driver Training Services. By integrating experienced instructors into its tech-enabled curriculum, Coastline hopes to expand the school's offerings to broaden the availability and accessibility of top-quality online and in-person driver training to the Lansdale community.“Overall, I was very pleased with the process and Coastline's attention to detail,” says Bob Gilmer, owner of the former Driver Training Services.“I was also impressed with the transition team's hard work behind the scenes.”Originating in California, Coastline has since expanded into thousands of cities across eight states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Texas). Guided by the values of transparency, efficiency, and a people-first approach, Coastline offers DMV-certified Driver's Ed courses, both in-person and online, as well as behind-the-wheel driving instruction. All courses are designed not just to teach the basics of driving, but to empower students to develop a lifelong safety-first mindset.In addition to its team of experienced, independently screened instructors and its fleet of modern vehicles, Coastline offers a tech-enabled approach that maximizes safety, efficiency, and valuable time behind the wheel. Combining a user-friendly online booking system with secure payment software and free home pickup services, the company makes the experience of signing up for lessons unprecedentedly easy. All Coastline vehicles come with dash cams and second brakes to ensure driver safety, and are clearly marked as driving school vehicles.“We are excited to have the opportunity to carry on the tradition of excellent education set out by Driver Training Services,” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Coastline.“As a national driving school, we see the preservation of a local feel as an essential part of our operations. At the same time, we hope to offer an expanded suite of services to broaden the reach of services available to the Lansdale community.”Coastline's unique emphasis on personalization has helped entrench its reputation as a premier driver's education school. Building on its commitment to allowing students to get the most out of every moment spent behind the wheel, Coastline's instructors provide digital lesson reports after each lesson designed to help students identify and work on highly specific skills. This allows all lessons to have a palpable and personalized sense of progression built into them, creating a comprehensive and ongoing learning experience.Another major pillar of Coastline's approach is its emphasis on personalization. Instructors make a point of customizing each lesson to meet every student's unique and changing needs. Coastline offers digital lesson reports for each lesson, allowing students and instructors to remain on the same page and build a palpable sense of progression into each student's journey.Coastline aims to build on the legacy of Driver Training Services and establish itself as a pillar of the Lansdale community for years to come. The current driving school system has long suffered from a lack of natural succession planning for owners. Most local driving schools are managed by retirement-aged owners who often experience difficulty passing on their operations. Because Coastline operates on a nationwide scale, they are able to offer an easier path to retirement for local school owners while continuing to provide support for staff and providing top-quality services for students.About Coastline AcademyCoastline Academy is the largest driving school in the country and the 6th fastest-growing education company in America according to Inc. Coastline was founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes and has provided top-quality education to over 250,000 driving students across 500+ cities, receiving 5-star ratings from 98% of reviewers.

