AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB ) (the "Company") has declared a dividend of $0.15 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on October 7, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at .
