AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB ) (the "Company") has declared a dividend of $0.15 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on October 7, 2024, to of record as of September 30, 2024.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a state-chartered headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ameris operates 164 centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at .

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED