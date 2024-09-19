Millicom (Tigo) Executive Chair Mauricio Ramos Steps Down As Chair Of The Board Maxime Lombardini To Assume As Non-Executive Interim Chair

Luxembourg, September 19 , 2024 – Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) (the“ Company ”) announced today that Mauricio Ramos is stepping down from his roles of director and Chair of Millicom Board of Directors (the“ Board ”) on September 30, 2024. The Board, which will be composed of eight directors for the time being, has unanimously appointed Maxime Lombardini to act as Interim Chair of the Board. A Nominations Committee will be convened and work to submit a proposal for election of a Chair of the Board to the next annual general meeting of Millicom shareholders.

Mr. Ramos joined Millicom in 2015 as CEO, became a member of the Board in 2020 and was appointed Executive Chair of the Board in September 2023 and Non-Executive Chair in May 2024.

“The Board of Directors of Millicom thanks Mauricio for his successful stewardship of the Company's strategic direction over the last 9 years. Mauricio has transformed Millicom into one of the leading providers of telecommunication services in Latin America. Under Mauricio's leadership, Millicom developed a highly engaging company purpose (“to build digital highways”); a unique and leading corporate culture (“Sangre Tigo”); and a winning M&A strategy to expand and strengthen Millicom's presence across Latin America”.

Mr. Ramos led the Company's successful strategy to exit 6 countries in Africa between 2015 and 2022 to focus the Company on Latin America. In 2018 he led the acquisition of Cable Onda, the Group's first asset in Panama. This was followed in 2019 by the acquisition of Telefonica's mobile subsidiaries in Panama and Nicaragua. Today, Panama is the second largest cash flow generator for Millicom. In 2022, Mr. Ramos led the consolidation of the Company's 100% equity ownership of its Guatemalan subsidiary, its largest cash flow producer. In 2024, the Company also announced a series of potential M&A transactions aimed at significantly strengthening the Company's position in Colombia. Mr. Ramos also led the company to begin trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market in the USA under the ticker symbol TIGO. Today, approximately 30% of the company's traded volume occurs in NASDAQ US.

Atlas Investissement owner, Xavier Niel congratulated Mr. Ramos for“his clear strategic vision and decisive execution to create a now leading telecom platform across the region. We credit Mauricio for taking Millicom to this strong, strategically focused and leading regional position through successful M&A. The Company now has meaningful strategic and financial upside going forward”.

Mr. Ramos commented:“I wish to thank the Board of Millicom, all its past and present directors, and also Atlas Investissement for their continuous guidance, probing challenge and dedicated support to me and the Company over these very fruitful years. I wish to thank also every single member of the outstanding Millicom team for their devout effort and immense commitment to make Tigo all it can be for our shareholders and do all it can do for our communities and their connectivity. One more time: Sangre Tigo!”

Mr. Lombardini will immediately assume the position of Interim Non-Executive Chair of the Board and will simultaneously step down as COO and President of the Company. Mr. Lombardini has been the COO and President of Millicom since September 2023 and has very successfully executed on a comprehensive and fruitful efficiency strategy to increase the Company's cash flow generation. The Board welcomed Maxime as Interim Non-Executive Chair indicating that Maxime's“deep knowledge of the Company now and his strong track-record ideally position him to lead the Board's work now”.

