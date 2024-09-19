Geosolar Technologies Inc. Announces Its Search To Expand Contractors And Qualified Personnel In Colorado And Arizona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GeoSolar Technologies, Inc.

GeoSolar Technologies' Previously Announced Its Completion of R&D, Pivoting Towards Customer and Growth

GeoSolar Technologies (OTCMKTS:GSLR)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (OTC: GSLR ), a climate company whose mission is to combat Greenhouse (GHG) emissions announced today that it is ramping up its search for contractors and qualified professionals in Colorado and Arizona.

This expansion is part of the company's rollout of its innovative SmartGreenTM Home retrofit program, which aims to revolutionize residential energy efficiency.

GeoSolar Technologies is committed to making homes greener and more energy-efficient by integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices. To support this mission, the company is seeking experienced professionals and contractors in various fields, including Electrical, Drilling, HVAC, General Construction, General Contracting, Sales, and Territory Management.

“We are excited to expand our team and partner with local contractors as we bring our SmartGreenTM Home retrofit program to more communities in Colorado and Arizona,” said Daniel E. Chartock, Chief Growth Officer and EVP of Operations.“Our goal is to make it easier for homeowners to transition to greener living while taking advantage of available financing options as well as federal, state, and local rebates, helping them to both reduce their energy use, and save money.”

GeoSolar Technologies assists customers in navigating the financing landscape and securing applicable rebates, making sustainable home upgrades more accessible and affordable. The company's comprehensive approach ensures that homeowners can benefit from the latest energy-efficient technologies and practices without the financial burden.

GeoSolar Technologies is dedicated to building a network of skilled professionals and contractors who share their vision of a sustainable future. By joining forces, the company aims to deliver top-notch service and innovative solutions to homeowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs.

Interested professionals and contractors can learn more about the available positions and apply at /jobs . Contracting companies interested in becoming strategic partners with GeoSolar Technologies can visit /contractors for more information.

For additional information about GeoSolar Technologies and its SmartGreenTM solutions, to get your journey started, if you're interested in becoming a partner, or investors looking to learn more, please visit .

About GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (OTC: GSLR) ( )

GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. is a forward-thinking research-based climate technology company founded by seasoned clean energy experts. Our mission is to combat Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in both existing and newly constructed homes and buildings. Through our innovative SmartGreenTM platform, we are revolutionizing how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes, apartment buildings, office buildings and more, with 100% sustainable energy sources. The company's patent-pending system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels, with world-class air purification, creating a healthier living and working environment, while taking the homes and buildings to net-zero carbon. We are deploying and coordinating the installation of technologies that eliminate carbon dependencies quickly and economically, disrupting the current obsolete residential and commercial energy industry by using sustainable, healthier, zero-carbon alternatives designed to power our lives, while leading the clean electric sustainable energy revolution.

Forward Looking Statements:

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, THE WORDS "ESTIMATE," "PROJECT," "BELIEVE," "ANTICIPATE," "INTEND," "EXPECT" AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT'S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.

