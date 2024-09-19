Cryobank America Expands To Orange County, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sanjay KumarCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cryobank America, one of the industry's leading sperm banks, is proud to announce its expansion into Orange County, California. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Cryobank America's mission to provide exceptional reproductive services while upholding its core values.Since its establishment in 2017, Cryobank America has remained steadfast in its philosophy that every collaboration should always serve the best interests of society, and every action taken should be aimed at helping those in need, irrespective of profit. Cryobank America collaborates with healthcare professionals, researchers, and organizations dedicated to advancing reproductive medicine. By fostering these partnerships, Cryobank America continues to contribute to advancing scientific knowledge and improving reproductive healthcare. Additionally, the affordable rates implemented across their facilities are a testament to this uncompromising commitment.Cryobank America has consistently strived to redefine the standards of excellence within the sperm banking industry. By expanding its donor recruitment efforts to Orange County, Cryobank America aims to extend its reach and provide improved accessibility to first-class sperm donors for clients seeking donor sperm worldwide.Furthermore, Cryobank Orange County will offer various services to cater to diverse reproductive needs. These include Personal Sperm Banking, which allows individuals to store their sperm for future use; specialized Fertility Preservation services designed explicitly for the Transgender Community; comprehensive Semen Analysis, Chromosome Analysis, and Genetic Testing options for couples and individuals experiencing infertility, ensuring a thorough assessment of their reproductive health.The global infertility rates, affecting approximately 1 in 6 individuals , are experiencing a concerning upward trend and are projected to continue rising. In addition, there is currently an unprecedented demand from LGBTQ+ couples for family planning options, with 80% of same-sex couples using anonymous sperm donors. It is this pressing need that motivates Cryobank America to expand its sperm donor catalog and fertility preservation services, intending to provide all-inclusive support to the LGBTQ+ community, single moms by choice, and individuals and couples facing challenges related to infertility.Cryobank America is proud to offer a proprietary semen processing method that delivers the highest concentration of motile sperm cells per 1-milliliter vial, making their products superior. This original method also allows Cryobank America and its satellite labs to provide competitive rates for premium donor sperm and personal sperm banking through cryopreservation. Cryobank America emphasizes its rigorous screening process for sperm donors, ensuring that only the most elite individuals join their Sperm Donor Program.Scientist Sanjay Kumar, CEO and Founder of Cryobank America, explains: "The decision to open Cryobank Orange County was driven by a deep understanding of the region's unique needs and a desire to make a positive impact on the local community."Mr. Kumar amassed extensive experience working alongside industry leaders in reproductive technologies. His invaluable experiences have allowed him to refine his expertise in reproductive sciences, fueling his unwavering dedication to the industry. Through his profound insights, he has identified numerous opportunities to elevate the reproductive sector and is committed to implementing innovative techniques.Cryobank America is excited to bring its exceptional services and unmatched commitment to Orange County, California. The opening of Cryobank Orange County will take place in October as the team begins recruitment, preparing to qualify some of the nation's best sperm donors, along with welcoming personal storage clients to start preserving their future fertility.For more information about Cryobank Orange County and its services, please visit .To learn more about Cryobank America and its services, please visit .###

