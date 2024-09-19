EON Medical & Wellness: Transforming Healthcare For The Hispanic Community Through Cutting-Edge Telehealth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionizing Healthcare Access with Culturally Focused, Language-Accessible Care









TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EON Medical + Wellness , a pioneering force in healthcare, is making waves in the Hispanic and Latino communities just four months after its launch. This telehealth facility is redefining healthcare accessibility for Spanish-speaking patients across Florida and the United States.

Founded by Italo Pignano , a visionary Italian-Peruvian entrepreneur with deep roots in finance and healthcare, EON Medical & Wellness leverages a fully telehealth model to provide tailored medical care. Pignano, who grew up in Peru and studied in Tampa, combines his background in banking with Bank of America and Wells Fargo and his experience founding and selling Eat Right Meal Plans to fuel his dedication to health and wellness. Alongside Dr. Victor Cruz, the esteemed Medical Director of EON Espanol, and Dr. Gavin Sigle, a respected surgeon and expert in medical weight loss, Pignano has positioned EON Medical & Wellness at the forefront of the industry.

Since opening on April 1, 2024, EON Medical & Wellness has rapidly grown, now serving over 400 patients nationwide with around 100 new patients each week. The clinic's success stems from its comprehensive approach to medical weight loss, incorporating advanced GLP-1 treatments like Ozempic and semaglutide, coupled with personalized nutritional counseling.

EON Medical & Wellness stands out by blending medical expertise with cultural sensitivity. Its team of 15 professionals, including bilingual doctors and support staff, ensures that Hispanic patients receive care in their native language, enhancing their understanding of treatments and overall wellness.

“There is a lot of competition in our field, but the educational process of being able to explain the medication is often lost in translation,” said Pignano. “I've seen my parents struggle with the language barrier while being treated by doctors. Speaking to a doctor in your own language makes a huge difference.”

Beyond its success in Florida, EON Medical & Wellness has tested its strategies in New York City, California, North Carolina, and Alabama, with encouraging results. The clinic is now focusing on expanding its footprint in Florida and New York.

EON Medical & Wellness is committed to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality for the Hispanic community. Its innovative approach and patient-focused model set a new benchmark in telehealth services.

