Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Fan Kit Attached To Hardhats For Keeping Construction Workers Cool

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony R. of Knoxville, TN is the creator of the Arc Cooler, a battery powered, universal fan that can be attached to a hard hat via hook and loop fasteners. Users can activate the fans during warm and humid working conditions to keep cool and prevent overheating and excessive sweating. The first part is comprised of a battery pack attached to the top of the hard hat on the back side via sticky hook and loop fastener patches. The second part includes two slim style fans attached to the back side of the helmet strap behind the head of the user and under the brim of the hat. The fans are attached to the battery pack via USB cables with switches integrated in them for on and off usage.The third part is the halo ductwork made of plastic that attaches to the blower fans with filters on the backside. This part of the device runs all the way around the underside of the brim of the hat. The battery packs are rechargeable and interchangeable to accommodate all day wear. Each pack lasts a full work day (i.e., 8- to 10-hours) on a single charge, which is important for construction workers who need it all day rather than just for short periods of time. Mesh filters are glued to the backside of each fan to cover the spinning fan.The device is composed of mostly ABS plastic for the battery and fans. The halo ductwork is made of PLA filament but can be made of ABS or any other lightweight material to facilitate airflow direction. The USB battery bank contains a lithium-ion pack for powering the device. The filters are made of plastic and can be replaced with metal or any lightweight material. Ultimately, the fan offers a way for people to keep their head cool while working in warm environments that lack considerable shade, air conditioning, and/or ventilation.The market for hardhat attachments, specifically fans to keep wearer's cool, is a growing segment especially in industries where workers are exposed to high temperatures, such as construction, mining, and outdoor maintenance. As heat stress becomes a bigger concern, there's been an increasing demand for products that enhance worker comfort and safety. Common items in this market include cooling pads and liners, neck shades, and integrated cooling systems. While liners and neck shades can be useful, cool air applied to the neck and head will be more comfortable due to the constant cold airflow directed at areas of the body like underneath the hardhat that significantly impacts overall body temperature.The Arc Cooler is a universal attachment that accommodates any hardhat. The fans direct cool air directly into the hat, significantly decreasing body temperature and preventing heat-related ailments like heat stroke, dehydration, and more. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer's current product line.Anthony filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Arc Cooler product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Arc Cooler can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

