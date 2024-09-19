(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brava Energia, born from the merger of 3R and Enauta, faces turbulent times on the Brazilian stock exchange. The oil company's shares have fallen sharply since their debut, painting a grim picture for investors.



On Thursday morning, Brava Energia's stock price plunged by 10.36%, reaching R$18.690. This decline adds to an already worrying trend, with the company's shares losing 19% of their value since the merger's launch.



The root cause of this downturn lies in the repeated production interruptions at the Papa Terra field in the Campos Basin. Brava Energia announced yet another delay in resuming operations, pushing the expected restart to early December 2024.



This news has dampened investor spirits, who had hoped for a quicker return to production. The Papa Terra field, a key onshore asset, was seen as a major growth driver for the company's future.



The troubles began in July when Brava Energia first halted production at Papa Terra for scheduled maintenance. Operations briefly resumed in late August, stabilizing at 15,000 barrels per day across six wells in the field.







However, early September brought fresh challenges. The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) requested clarifications on the platform's operational systems, including staffing levels and maintenance activities. This prompted another shutdown.



In response, Brava Energia decided to advance planned inspection and maintenance tasks. The company stated this move aims to maximize operational safety, but it comes at the cost of extended downtime.

Oil Production Setbacks Drive Brava Energia's Stock Market Struggles

Before the merger, analysts had high hopes for the combined entity. Santander projected a production of 115,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2025. They also anticipated improvements in onshore operations by 2026.



Now, these forecasts seem uncertain. The repeated setbacks at Papa Terra have shaken investor confidence, leading to the current stock market slump. Brava Energi faces an uphill battle to regain trust and stabilize its operations.



As the company navigates these challenges, all eyes will be on Papa Terra's eventual restart. The success of this key asset could determine Brava Energia's future trajectory in the competitive oil and gas sector.

MENAFN19092024007421016031ID1108694236