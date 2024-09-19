MANHATTAN's MOST ICONIC LANDMARK HOTEL CELEBRATES 120TH YEAR MILESTONE WITH THE DEBUT OF A DRAMATIC RENOVATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The

St.

Regis

New

York

Welcomes a

New

Era

of

Sophistication

with

Renovated

Public Spaces including the Lobby, King Cole Bar and Two Lobby-Level Dining Outlets

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St.

Regis New York

celebrates its 120th year this fall with the debut of an extensive redesign and renovation, marking a new chapter of glamour and sophistication. With revamped public spaces

including

the

lobby,

King

Cole

Bar,

and

two

new

dining

locations,

The

St.

Regis New

York

unveils a striking new era at Manhattan's best address. The renovation reflects the hotel's enduring legacy reborn for today's global traveler with a modern aesthetic led by renowned design firm Champalimaud Design.

St. Regis New York King Cole Bar

"We are thrilled to debut the exquisite renovation of our very first St. Regis hotel and global flagship, The St. Regis New York, while also celebrating the 120th anniversary of St. Regis – a significant milestone for the brand," said Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts. "This anniversary reflects our enduring legacy of luxury, personalized service, and contemporary elegance that has captivated guests around the world. As we honor our rich heritage, we remain deeply attuned to the desires of both our loyal guests and the next generation of luxury travelers, ensuring that every experience we offer is as extraordinary and bespoke as it is timeless."

John Jacob Astor IV's vision for The St. Regis New York was to create a hotel which rivaled the finest hotels in Europe, where his close friends and family could feel as though they were guests in a private home.

The

hotel

quickly became

the

center of

Manhattan

social life,

and

the

headquarters

for

the

original "Caroline's 400" – the elite social group designated by Astor's mother and society doyenne, Caroline Astor. Throughout its rich 120-year history, The St. Regis New York has invariably attracted the most glamorous, creative and intriguing personalities of each era from Salvador Dali to Marilyn Monroe, and served as the birthplace for cultural moments from the invention of the Bloody Mary cocktail to iconic jazz performances on the hotel's rooftop as well as the backdrop for iconic scenes in film and television.

"Since 1904, The St. Regis New York has stood as a beacon for generations of global travelers looking to be in the center of Manhattan and surround themselves in the timeless allure which has defined the Fifth Avenue icon from its founding by John Jacob Astor IV," said General Manager Octavia Marginean- Tahiroglu. "The renovation signals a milestone moment for the cherished New York City icon as we present our masterfully redesigned public spaces this fall – in our 120th anniversary year."

Led by Champalimaud Design, The St. Regis New York's redesigned public spaces embrace the design legacy

of

the

hotel

as

well

as

its

original Beaux-Arts

architecture,

while

transforming

it

into

a

lavish

urban heaven

that

would

feel

like

home

for

the

Astor

family

in

the

21st

century. This

fresh

and

exciting

approach brings together heritage design elements, including Waterford crystal chandeliers and original crown moldings, reinvented by the introduction of modern furnishings, layered textures and a rich color palette.

"We have created spaces with energy and splendor, layering the classic architecture with contemporary elements, reinvigorating the hotel with magic, as the Astors had done when the hotel first opened," said Alexandra

Champalimaud.

"The

public spaces

will

have

a

sense

of

openness and

a

palette

featuring

emerald greens and red rose tones that evoke the grandeur of the Astors' legacy."

Guests step off Fifth Avenue into the world of St. Regis through the original gilded rotating doors to discover the iconic lobby, now infused with fresh touches and updated furnishings. During the process of the renovation, the reception area's original exterior facing windows were discovered and restored, incorporating a stained-glass window based on the room's original 1905 Tiffany window design. The original cages that housed the front desk have

also been restored and reimagined into the walls behind the reception desk area. The new color scheme adds lightness with a cloud-dappled ceiling, a simplified floor pattern in keeping with the original architecture, and neutral walls accented with pops of red area rugs inspired

by

Caroline

Astor's favorite

flower,

the

American

Beauty Rose.

Now

expanded with

an

open

floor plan,

the

lobby

extends

into

a

welcome area,

housing

the

concierge

team,

which

features deep

aquamarine walls

and

custom

hand

painted

wallcoverings

featuring

peacocks,

a

nod

to

one

of

the

original 1920s

murals featured at the hotel created in collaboration with de Gournay. The space's original Tiffany & Co. Chandelier hangs above modern furnishings, epitomizing the juxtaposition of old and new within the revitalized public spaces.

Move

through these

welcoming

areas

and

follow

the

din

of

conversation

floating

from

the

fully

reimagined lobby restaurant and lounge, The Drawing Room . The restaurant is swathed in a palette of pink and rose, turquoise, emerald, gold, and accents of black, interpreting colors of the King Cole Bar mural, now a visual centerpiece past glass doors and a new entry staircase. The space is touched with embroidery and fringe details inspired by Caroline

Astor's embellished dresses and jewelry, while mirrored walls mimic those of the original Iridium Room. Seating is relaxed and embraces a lounge aesthetic with sumptuous velvet couches and plush armchairs to encourage guests to linger. Off the main dining room, an extended lounge features additional seating tailored toward groups gathering for a more relaxed dining experience. Guests will also discover the original

Astor Library's private collection of books, which John Jacob Astor IV had commissioned

by

Scribner and Sons for the hotel. The incredible collection is now on display in the public spaces for the first time ever, encased in new dark wood bookcases reminiscent of their former home on the hotel's 2nd Floor.

Beyond

The Drawing Room , guests are invited to

rediscover the renowned King Cole Bar , Manhattan's most storied meeting place. While the iconic Maxfield Parish King Cole mural continues to command the space,

providing

a

watchful eye

over

spirited imbibers,

the

bar

is

refreshed

with dark wood

paneling

and

a deep green ceiling further softened with scalloped banquettes and lavender tasseled chairs. Accents of bronze and onyx finishings add an additional level of sophistication to the New York institution.

The renovation will also introduce a new dining venue , La Maisonette, serving breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. The bright and airy space creates the feeling of an outdoor pavilion, inspired by the hotel's original breakfast room from the 1910s and French design. Creamy white walls and a recessed skylight brighten the space alongside a palette of soft pinks, burgundy, emerald and turquoise. The space will serve breakfast daily for hotel guests and visitors as well as transform into an afternoon tea salon, a time-honored ritual of The St. Regis New York started by Caroline

Astor.

For

reservations

or

additional

information,

please

visit

.

About

The

St.

Regis

New

York

Founded 120 years ago John Jacob Astor IV, The St. Regis New York proudly presents a new era of glamour

at

Manhattan's

best

address. With

stunning

guestrooms,

public

spaces

and

the

King

Cole

Bar

and Astor Court, the flagship hotel have evolved to reflect the rich history of St. Regis while infusing a timeless allure which has come to define the Fifth Avenue icon. Combining classic elegance with a modern sensibility, the hotel's ongoing legacy comes to life for all of its guests and visitors through continued

traditions including jazz performances, signature Bloody Mary cocktails, afternoon teas and the St. Regis Butler Service's uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service. For more information on The St. Regis New York, please visit . Connect with The St. Regis New York on ,

, and

.

About

St.

Regis

Hotels

&

Resorts

Combining

timeless glamour

with

a

vanguard

spirit, St.

Regis

Hotels

&

Resorts is

committed

to

delivering exquisite experiences at more than nearly 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory

service

for

all

of

its

guests, delivered

flawlessly

by

the

signature

St.

Regis

Butler Service.

For more

information

and

new

openings, visit

stregis

or

follow

Instagram

and

Facebook .

St. Regis

is

proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on

Marriott Bonvoy

Moments , and

unparalleled

benefits including

complimentary

nights and

Elite

status recognition.

To

enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

