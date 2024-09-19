Massachusetts Leaders Join Forces To Promote Competitiveness In The Commonwealth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Poll Finds 82 Percent of Residents Think Taxes are Too High, Over One-Third Have Considered Leaving the State in Last Year

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a coalition of state and regional organizations launched the

Mass Opportunity Alliance

(MOA), a new nonprofit aimed at promoting opportunity and improving competitiveness in the Commonwealth.

MOA was formed by the Massachusetts High Council, the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, and Pioneer Institute, and includes prominent trade groups such as the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), and the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

There's so much to love about calling Massachusetts home-that's precisely why these groups have come together to fight for a brighter, more prosperous future for all residents.



WHAT SETS

MOA APART

MOA is a nontraditional business alliance that believes that a strong business climate means a better quality of life for all. It launched in response to the weakening business environment in Massachusetts, as well as the state's rising cost of living and outmigration trends.



MOA will focus on data-driven storytelling, leveraging the latest digital tools to reach people where they're at and make data about the state's problems-and solutions-accessible. It will also conduct regular polling and personally engage the public on what is making them stay in-or leave-Massachusetts.

These efforts will go beyond Boston's opinion leaders, giving Massachusetts residents from all areas and walks of life a seat at the table. MOA is not a short-term campaign-it is a long-term, sustained movement to promote opportunity and make meaningful, lasting changes in Massachusetts.



COMMONWEALTH RECEIVES C+ FOR STANDARDS OF LIVING, BUSINESS OPERATIONS

MOA produced two original data products to inform its work and highlight areas where the Commonwealth can improve, as well as areas where the state is already succeeding. These products include:





MOA's "Opportunity Report Card" measures the Commonwealth's performance across key indicators, including business dynamics, labor market trends, and educational investment. Our first Report Card gives Massachusetts a C+ grade for standards of living and business operations, underlining the urgency of MOA's mission. MOA's Opportunity Report Card will be updated in real-time , providing a quick and accessible way to gauge the strength of our economy over time. View the Report Card and methodology behind the score here .

Monthly polling of Massachusetts residents tracks how they feel about the Commonwealth's overall progress on issues including taxes, cost of living, and quality of life. Polling will be conducted each month to track trends over time. View the poll's findings here .

The results of our first poll offer insights into what residents believe is working-and what's not-in the Commonwealth:



The vast majority (82 percent) said their taxes are too high. Residents said income tax (71 percent) and local property taxes (55 percent) caused the most hardship.



About one-third of respondents (31 percent) said their quality of life is getting worse compared to last year, while only 23 percent said it's improving.



Thirty-seven percent considered leaving Massachusetts in the last year; 50 percent know someone else who has. Rising housing/rent prices (79 percent), cost of living concerns (77 percent), and high taxes (66 percent) were cited as the top reasons for leaving.



Over half (55 percent) said the state isn't doing enough to support job creators.

Respondents pointed to family ties (64 percent), the state's natural beauty (55 percent), and the Commonwealth's strong educational institutions (48 percent) as the attributes they like best about living in Massachusetts.

QUOTES FROM MASSACHUSETTS BUSINESS LEADERS

"The Mass Opportunity Alliance is a first for Massachusetts, uniting leaders and organizations across the Commonwealth to safeguard our strengths and address mounting competitiveness challenges,"

said Christopher R. Anderson, president of the Massachusetts High Technology Council . "Amid concerning trends like outmigration, a weakening business climate, and a rising cost of living, MOA will actively engage the public, businesses, nonprofit leaders, and policymakers to promote solutions that strengthen the Commonwealth's economy. A strong business climate is critical to sustaining economic growth, promoting social mobility, and enhancing quality of life for all Massachusetts residents."



"Massachusetts residents and businesses deserve better than a middling economy,"

said Jay Ash, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership . "When businesses suffer, people suffer. We're excited to revitalize competitiveness in our state and, in doing so, uplift everyone who calls it home."

"Massachusetts has so much going for it, but it is a tough place to grow a business or afford to live if you are young or raising a family,"

said Jim Stergios, executive director of Pioneer Institute . "The results of MOA's first poll should be a wakeup call that we need a broad coalition that brings people across the state together to build a Massachusetts where everyone can prosper and society can thrive. That's exactly what our historic alliance will do."



"Our industry is vital to the Massachusetts economy, but it's getting increasingly difficult for the 18,000 restaurants in our state to thrive,"

said Stephen Clark, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

"With operational costs increasing every day, and a spend-cautious dining public, profitability continues to be challenging. If restaurants are not thriving, it's a sign that the community isn't thriving. We look forward to ensuring Massachusetts once again becomes a place where our members, their employees, which encompass 10% of the state's workforce, and their guests can all flourish."

"Small businesses are the backbone of every community in the Commonwealth, and we're proud to be their voice,"

said Christopher Carlozzi, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB ). "This new movement will strive to create an environment favorable to Main Street job creation and thriving communities across Massachusetts."

"The current regulatory and policy environment is not working for retailers and consumers in the Commonwealth,"

said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts .

"We're excited to help Massachusetts change course and become a vibrant place where everyone can thrive."

About the Mass Opportunity Alliance

Mass Opportunity Alliance believes a strong business climate means a better quality of life for all. Our mission is to defend and strengthen the Massachusetts business climate, ensure long-term economic success and prosperity, promote social mobility, and enhance economic opportunities for all in the Commonwealth. To learn more, visit

MassOpportunity .

SOURCE Mass Opportunity Alliance

