Disclosure Of Voting Rights In IDEX Biometrics To Chair, Morten Opstad - 19 Sep 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the close of business on 19 September 2024, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following rights in IDEX, for the extraordinary general meeting on 23 September 2024:



Vote according to voting instructions for 15,705,542 shares or 4.7% of the share capital and votes.

Proxy to vote for 50,982,106 shares or 15.1% of the share capital and votes.

1,474,002 shares or 0.4% of the share capital and votes held by Mr. Opstad and close relations. Total 68,161,650 shares or 20.2% of the share capital and votes, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations.

Contact person

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

Tel: +47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit (

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, VP finance, on 19 September 2024 at 21:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4‐2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.