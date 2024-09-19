Paul Peters Featured On ABC, NBC, CBS, And FOX Network Affiliates As Guest On Times Square Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paul Peters, Owner and Executive Director of Covenant Case Management Services , was recently featured as a special guest on "Times Square Today," airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates across the country.

Peters, a dedicated advocate for individuals with disabilities and a military veteran, shared his passion for empowering others and his impactful work through his company.

"Times Square Today" host Bob Guiney, known for his engaging interviews with leaders from various fields, praised Peters for his moving insights. "The conversations we have on this show are truly inspiring, but Paul's story stands out. His dedication to improving the lives of those with disabilities and his passion for advocating for others is remarkable. We were honored to share his journey with our audience."

Paul Peters holds a BS in Psychology from the University of Illinois and brings over two decades of professional experience to his work. His career spans a variety of roles, from serving as a chaplain at a county jail to working as a behavioral specialist and case manager.

Peters has also directed programs for individuals with severe mental retardation and developmental disabilities (MR/DD), helped people with disabilities launch their own businesses, and started two successful ventures in his community. Additionally, Peters served eight years in the military, achieving the rank of first lieutenant.

At Covenant Case Management Services, Peters provides personalized care and support for individuals with disabilities, always advocating for their well-being. His faith, passion for service, and dedication to helping others are at the core of his work. Outside of his professional life, Peters is a proud father of three, an avid reader, and deeply committed to his relationship with God.

Peters' appearance on "Times Square Today" highlights his leadership in the field of disability services and underscores his commitment to making a positive difference. Through this national platform, Peters hopes to inspire others to take action in their own communities and continue advocating for those in need.

For more information on Paul Peters and his transformational work, visit .

About Paul Peters

Paul Peters is the Owner and Executive Director of Covenant Case Management Services, where he focuses on providing high-quality care and advocacy for individuals with disabilities. Paul earned his BS in Psychology from the University of Illinois and served in the military for eight years, reaching the rank of first lieutenant. Over his career, he has worked in various roles, including as a chaplain, behavioral specialist, and case manager. Paul is passionate about helping individuals with disabilities live fulfilling lives, and his work includes helping them launch businesses and succeed in their communities. He is also a devoted father of three and enjoys reading and strengthening his relationship with God.

