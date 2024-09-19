Azercell Business Launches Infohub: Centralized Database And FAQ Responses Management
Date
9/19/2024 3:11:16 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leading mobile operator introduces a new solution to
streamline FAQ responses and optimise operations.
“Azercell Telecom” presents“InfoHUB” - an all-in-one platform
designed to enhance customer service for its partners. This
innovative solution centralises access to essential data, enabling
fast and accurate responses to frequently asked questions (FAQs),
significantly reducing request processing time.
- Faster response time: With real-time access to up-to-date
information, employees can address customer queries more
efficiently, boosting productivity and easing the operational load
on service teams.
Centralised data search: The platform allows users to search for
product and service information instantly through a user-friendly
interface, accelerating the customer service process.
- Data Security: InfoHUB ensures high levels of confidentiality
and security, safeguarding company data from unauthorised
access.
Tailored for companies managing large customer bases, InfoHUB
serves as a powerful support tool. Additionally, Azercell will
provide comprehensive technical assistance throughout the
subscription period, ensuring a seamless experience for all
users.
