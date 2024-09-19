عربي


Azercell Business Launches Infohub: Centralized Database And FAQ Responses Management

9/19/2024 3:11:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leading mobile operator introduces a new solution to streamline FAQ responses and optimise operations.

“Azercell Telecom” presents“InfoHUB” - an all-in-one platform designed to enhance customer service for its partners. This innovative solution centralises access to essential data, enabling fast and accurate responses to frequently asked questions (FAQs), significantly reducing request processing time.

- Faster response time: With real-time access to up-to-date information, employees can address customer queries more efficiently, boosting productivity and easing the operational load on service teams.

Centralised data search: The platform allows users to search for product and service information instantly through a user-friendly interface, accelerating the customer service process.

- Data Security: InfoHUB ensures high levels of confidentiality and security, safeguarding company data from unauthorised access.

Tailored for companies managing large customer bases, InfoHUB serves as a powerful support tool. Additionally, Azercell will provide comprehensive technical assistance throughout the subscription period, ensuring a seamless experience for all users.

AzerNews

