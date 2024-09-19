First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Uzeyir Hajibeyli's House Museum In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social accounts on Uzeyir Hajibeyli's house-museum, which was inaugurated today by President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, following its restoration.

Azernews presents the post:“Uzeyir Hajibeyli's house-museum after the restoration. Shusha. 19.09.2024.”

