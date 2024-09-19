First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Uzeyir Hajibeyli's House Museum In Shusha
9/19/2024 3:11:16 PM
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on Uzeyir
Hajibeyli's house-museum, which was inaugurated today by President
Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, following its restoration.
Azernews presents the post:“Uzeyir Hajibeyli's
house-museum after the restoration. Shusha. 19.09.2024.”
