Lebanese Health Minister: 37 People Died In Cyber Attacks
Date
9/19/2024 3:05:08 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Minister of health Dr. Firas Al-Abyad declared on Thursday that 37 people died and 2,931 others were injured in the wave of blasts in wireless communication devices that rocked the country over the past two days.
Dr. Al-Abyad, speaking at a news conference, declared that in the first day of the "cyber breach" (Tuesday), 12 people died including children and 2,323 were wounded including 226 who remained in intensive care units at the hospitals.
In the "second day of the cyber attack," he said 15 people lost their lives and 608 others received injuries including 61 who continued to receive special care at hospitals.
Dr. Al-Abyad confirmed that the ministry of health has pledged to cover expenses of treating the injured and declared that the health sector would remain on alert in anticipation of further "attacks by the Israeli occupation."
Lebanese officials have accused the Israeli occupation entity of masterminding the wave of explosions of wireless communication devices, pagers and walki-talkies, on Tuesday and Wednesday. (end)
