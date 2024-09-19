Amb. Al-Bannai: High Participation In The 79Th UN General Assembly Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enizy

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai affirmed on Thursday that the noticeable increase of participation in the 79th UN General Assembly represents the true position of the organization in facing difficult challenges.

Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad will head the Kuwaiti delegation in the assembly.

In a statement for KUNA, Ambassdor Al-Bannai said that this year is "exceptional and different", whereas the participation of 93 heads of state and 45 prime ministers is a noticeable difference from past years.

Al-Bannai said that this high-level international event, which is held in September of each year, brings together heads of state and government and ministers concerned with various fields and sectors, especially political, economic and health, as well as diplomatic and technical officials at the same time.

He noted that His Highness the Crown Prince is scheduled to give a speech to the assembly on Thursday, October 26, on the latest political and economic challenges in the Middle East.

He mentioned that several high-level meetings are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the assembly session.

Al-Bannai said that he looks forward to participating in the 79th UN General Assembly session with effectiveness and enthusiasm. (end)

