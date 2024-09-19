Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort Launches The Sun-Kissed Getaway Offer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Getaway” Offer

El Jadida, Morocco, 19 September 2024:

Mazagan Beach & Resort, one of Morocco's most luxurious coastal destinations, is delighted to announce the launch of its exclusive“Sun-kissed Getaway” offer. This special package invites guests to embrace the spirit of summer all year round, providing an unparalleled blend of relaxation, adventure, and wellness against the backdrop of Morocco's stunning Atlantic coast.

Available for bookings until December 16th, 2024, the“Sun-kissed Getaway” package is designed to cater to families and adventure seekers alike. The package includes accommodation and breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 years, along with a generous 20% discount on room rates. Guests can also enjoy up to 20% off on rejuvenating spa treatments, where a range of therapeutic services and holistic therapies await to restore balance and serenity.

For those looking for excitement, the offer extends up to 10% off on a selection of sport activities, including horseback riding, trampoline sessions, quad biking, paintball, zip lining, and laser tag. These activities are perfect for guests of all ages, promising unforgettable moments of fun and adventure amidst the resort's breathtaking surroundings.

Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort stated,“We wanted to capture the essence of summer and the enduring spirit of the season at Mazagan. Our 'Sun-kissed Getaway' is designed to provide guests with a seamless blend of relaxation and adventure, offering them the perfect opportunity to experience the unique charm and warmth of our resort all year round. This offer reflects our commitment to delivering memorable experiences that celebrate the beauty of our coastal setting and the vibrant energy of summer.”

Nestled along a pristine stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort offers an exceptional array of amenities and experiences. From its award-winning golf course designed by legendary golfer Gary Player to its wide variety of gourmet dining options, the resort caters to every desire. Mazagan provides a host of other tailored experiences for families, couples, and solo travelers. Whether it's a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a wellness retreat, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort offers a personalized approach to hospitality that ensures every stay is truly memorable.



