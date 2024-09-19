Salon Du Chocolat Et De La Ptisserie Dubai Opens For Its Third Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Salon du Chocolat et de la Ptisserie Dubai launched its third edition on September 18, 2024, at Madinat Jumeirah.

Guest of honor Guillaume Gomez, the personal representative of the President of the French Republic for food and gastronomy, was awarded at the opening ceremony for raising the profile of French gastronomy in the Middle East. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of the event, which is dedicated to the finest chocolate, pastry, gelato and coffee. Also present for the opening were ambassador of France in Dubai Mr. Nicolas Niemtchinow; Gerald Palacios, director of the group Salon du Chocolat France ; ambassadors, presidents of associations and media.

Joumana Dammous-Salam, managing director of HSME, the event organizer, shared her enthusiasm, stating:“The event promises to be a feast for the senses, bringing to the forefront the best in chocolate, pastry, gelato and coffee. It is an opportunity for all professionals and sweet lovers to network with peers and fellow enthusiasts, discover latest products, connect and learn from the best.”

A haven for dessert enthusiasts, the highly anticipated Salon du Chocolat et de la Ptisserie Dubai gathers a vibrant mix of professional chocolatiers, chocolate connoisseurs, pastry chefs, coffee masters and gelato specialists for an indulgent celebration. From September 18 to 20, 2024, thousands of visitors are expected to dive into a world of rich, chocolate-inspired experiences. With over 90 exhibitors showcasing 360 of the best local and international brands, guests will have the unique opportunity to sample and purchase exquisite products, as well as watch the most famous chocolatiers and pastry experts in action.

The opening day also marked the return of the iconic Chocolate Fashion Show, where 13 unique chocolate dresses were revealed. The theme 'Wild & Wonderful Glamour' was brilliantly executed by the executive pastry chefs and ESMOD Dubai fashion designers who worked together to create the gowns and impress the audience with their creativity and flair.

Guests also enjoyed the launch of The Talks, a series of expert-led discussions on the latest trends in pastry, chocolate and coffee. UNEP kicked off the discussions with a compelling talk on food waste and sustainability, aligning with the event's focus on environmental responsibility.

Maha El Khoury, show director, said:“We are delighted to launch the Coffee in Good Spirits Championship for the first time in Dubai, which is organized in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association-UAE.”|

More than 51 experts, 90 exhibitors are present for the three-day event. Victor lpierre, CIGS World Champion, is among the top experts joining the event. After creating a signature drink at the official opening, he will be sharing his passion for creative coffee and chocolate blends at several masterclasses.

The event continues until September 20, 2024, offering a packed program of 43 competitions and masterclasses, including the Best 3D Cake Design, Best Chocolate Showpiece, and the KITKAT Dessert Challenge. Visitors can also enjoy live culinary demonstrations at the Choco Demo and participate in workshops led by globally renowned chefs at the Pastry Show.





Since its launch in Paris almost 30 years ago, Salon du Chocolat et de la Ptisserie has become a global reference for those interested in discovering the latest chocolate and pastry trends. Today, the show is held in major cities around the world, including New York, Tokyo, London, Brussels, Cologne, Lyon, Shanghai, Marseille, Zurich, Cannes, Milan, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Beirut and beyond.