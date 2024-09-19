Georgia Power Foundation Invests In Waters For Georgia With Grants

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest round of program provides $1 million in funding to help Georgia organizations advance investments in clean and vibrant waterways

The Georgia Power Foundation has announced the recipients of its Waters for Georgia grant program – The Trust for Public Land and the Seabrook Village Foundation. The organizations will share $1 million in grants under the program, which invests in water resource focused projects that result in measurable benefits to environments and communities in Georgia including projects to preserve and restore the state's waterways, lakes and rivers.

"For more than a century, protecting Georgia's natural legacy and its resources has been a foundational element of our commitment to being A Citizen Wherever We Serve," said Jason Cuevas, vice president of Corporate Responsibility for Georgia Power, and president and CEO of the Georgia Power Foundation. "The Waters for Georgia grant program is just one way that we partner with instrumental organizations such as the Trust for Public Land and Seabrook Village Foundation that are working to preserve, and improve, our state's water resources for Georgians today, and for future generations. We congratulate this year's recipients and look forward to seeing the impact of their work."

The Trust for Public Land

– The Trust for Public Land works alongside communities to create, protect and steward the nature-rich places that are vital to human well-being. Their work strives to connect individuals with the outdoors by creating parks and protecting land for people to ensure healthy communities for the future. This organization will use grant funding to restore hydrological infrastructure, introduce green infrastructure and establish riverbank plant buffers in Mableton, adjacent to the Fulton County Airport – Brown Field.

Seabrook Village Foundation – This nonprofit organization is dedicated to research, education and the authentic portrayal of the Reconstruction culture and environment of the rural African American community in coastal Georgia. This organization will use grant funding to provide a living shoreline installation that facilitates a healthy marsh ecosystem while preserving the shoreline and preventing erosion that could impact the historical heritage site to the Gullah Geechee community.

The environmental actions and activities of the Waters for Georgia program, administered by Bonneville Energy Foundation, include green infrastructure, managing water quality, best management practices and community engagement. Since the launch in 2019, this strategic water quality initiative has supported 18 projects totaling $3 million of investment to enhance water quality across the state. Previous grant recipients include Trees Atlanta, The Nature Conservancy, The Georgia Conservancy, Golden Triangle Resource Conservation and Development Council, Eco-Action and more. The Georgia Power Foundation expects to initiate the next funding cycle in 2025.

The Georgia Power Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is the third-largest corporate giving foundation in Georgia. Since its creation in 1986, the foundation has been empowering the future of Georgia, with funds donated by shareholders. Georgia Power's philanthropic focus is to be a citizen wherever we serve by investing in education, environmental stewardship, communities, and social justice efforts.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE:

SO ), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of

Georgia's

159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit



and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook/GeorgiaPower ), X (X/GeorgiaPower ) and Instagram (Instagram/ga_power ).

