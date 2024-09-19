America’S Vetdogs’ Sully H.W. Bush Honored At National Service Animals Memorial 2Nd Annual Purple Poppy Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smithtown, New York, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs is proud to announce that Sully H.W. Bush , former service dog to President George H.W. Bush, will be honored at the 2nd Annual Purple Poppy Awards hosted by the National Service Animals Memorial (NSAM) on September 28 in Sausalito, California . This prestigious award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of service animals and their handlers to the nation's safety, security, and independence.

Sully, an 8-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, served as President Bush's service dog in the final months of his life, offering companionship and unwavering support. Since then, Sully has continued to represent the mission of America's VetDogs, now serving as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His dedication to improving the lives of veterans and active-duty service members is a testament to the profound impact service dogs have on those they assist.

"We are honored that Sully H.W. Bush is being recognized at the Purple Poppy Awards," said John Miller, president & CEO of America's VetDogs. "America's VetDogs has been proud to collaborate with Susan Bahary and the National Service Animals Memorial since we partnered with her on two remarkable statues of Sully H.W. Bush. Sully's legacy, both during and after his time with President Bush, shows the strong bond between humans and animals, and the life-changing help these remarkable dogs give to our nation's heroes."

The event, hosted by longtime NBC National Dog Show commentator David Frei, will celebrate service animals from various fields, including guide dogs, military working dogs, and other assistance animals. Alongside the awards, the event will raise funds for NSAM's mission to establish a national memorial in Washington, D.C., honoring the service and sacrifice of animals throughout American history.

This year's event also celebrates the passage of a bill authorizing the creation of the National Service Animals Memorial, which was signed into law in December 2022. The memorial will be a place of inspiration, education, and healing, recognizing the countless animals who have served humankind, including those who continue to do so today.

For more information and tickets, visit NSAM Purple Poppy Awards .

