Uniphore Unveils X-Stream To Revolutionize Enterprise Digital Transformation With Knowledge-As-A-Service

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Uniphore , one of the largest AI-native enterprise companies, unveiled X-Stream, a breakthrough capability that industrializes the conversion of structured and unstructured multimodal data into domain-specific knowledge across the enterprise. X-Stream enables knowledge-as-a-service, bringing together powerful tools, connectors and controls for enterprises to build their own AI applications and shape their business outcomes.

Housed as an essential layer in Uniphore's X-Platform, X-Stream will help enterprises get one step closer to AI sovereignty. It is the latest in a series of product announcements from the company focused on helping enterprises leverage their own data from various sources such as content management, CRM, data warehouses and business applications to fuel their digital transformation.

“As AI adoption accelerates across enterprises, harnessing its potential for scalable solutions has become a top priority for CIOs,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore.“With X-Stream, Uniphore provides the world's largest companies with a comprehensive toolkit to turn data into knowledge; unlocking the full power of AI within the evolving tech stack.”

X-Stream comes at an opportune moment in the global race for AI adoption. Knowledge transformation for generative AI applications is a costly and time-consuming process, which can take businesses anywhere from a few weeks to several months. Gartner estimated that throughout 2025, 30% of generative AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept due to poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, or escalating costs.

X-Stream addresses these challenges by enabling enterprises to integrate knowledge sources and enrich and transform them for AI applications. With advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities, enterprise-scale knowledge graphs, and access to Uniphore's library of fine-tuned models, businesses can leverage AI-ready knowledge to deliver accurate answers and insights.

Transparency and reliability are crucial to building enterprise trust in generative AI applications. To ensure this, X-Stream optimizes evidence management with features like factuality, chunk attribution, relevance, and hallucination detection to ensure output accuracy and mitigate bias. In addition, X-Stream is built with security, guardrails, flexibility at its core, and has modular API integrations, configurable guardrails, and robust access controls to ensure strict governance and compliance. X-Stream already powers some of Uniphore's AI applications with cognitive search capabilities, in addition to domain-specific AI models across enterprise functions.

To learn more about X-Stream, visit Uniphore at the Gartner IT Symposium , October 21-24, at Booth #1047.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is a leading B2B AI-native company with decades of proven success. Engineered for scalability and tailored for enterprise needs, we drive AI transformation that delivers real business impact across multiple industries and the largest global deployments. Our multimodal AI and data platform is at the heart of this transformation, enabling businesses to swiftly deploy AI agents. With our AI Engine Room, organizations can harness their data and create scalable, domain-specific AI models to democratize enterprise knowledge-all while ensuring security, sovereignty, and rapid value delivery. Today, Uniphore's technology empowers over 750,000 end users across 1,600 enterprises in 20 countries. Discover the unmatched capabilities of Uniphore-because there's no AI like itTM.

