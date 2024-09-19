MHPA Honors AIDS Healthcare Foundation's Donna Stidham With Joy Wheeler Leadership Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Donna Stidham, RN, accepts the Joy Wheeler Leadership Award from MHPA24 Chair David Jacobson.

MHPA presented Healthcare Foundation's Donna Stidham with the Joy Wheeler Leadership Award on Fri., Sept. 13, at MHPA24 in Indianapolis.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MHPA presented Donna Stidham, RN, Chief of Managed Care, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF ) with the Association's Joy Wheeler Leadership Award on Fri., Sept. 13, during MHPA24 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.“Donna has dedicated her career to leading and caring for others. She has been a fierce, long-time advocate for people living with HIV/AIDS and worked with AHF's global leadership to bring managed care to their Medicaid populations. In addition, Donna has driven Medicaid managed care to ensure equity and access for society's most vulnerable individuals. The longest serving current member of MHPA's Board of Directors, Donna has helped shape the direction and success of MHPA through years of speaking on expert panels, working with state Medicaid partners to seamlessly integrate the managed care model, participating in educational webinars, serving on numerous key committees, and participating in the Association's inaugural Advocacy Leadership Forum in 2023, among many other activities,” said Craig A. Kennedy, MPH, President and CEO of MHPA.“She exemplifies what it means to lead with understanding and compassion, and the Association would not be as successful today without her pioneering vision, strategic guidance, and heartfelt passion to help.”“In her heart, Donna is first and foremost a nurse who embodies the values of quality, wholistic care, and directly understanding and partnering with patients. She has faithfully served AHF clients and its mission for three decades – a rarity to find an executive who is so committed to the needs of clients,” said Michael Weinstein, President of AHF.“It has been an outstanding honor to serve with her through the good times and the bad and watch her grow and evolve into the outstanding leader that she is today.”Named after past MHPA board member Joy Wheeler, the award is given to an individual in honor of his/her tireless work helping the Association fulfill its strategic and operational goals.MHPA24 is the premier Medicaid managed care conference in the country, attracting more than 500 health plan executives, health care professionals, state and federal policymakers, patient advocates, and others for three days of networking and education on tracks dedicated to Policy, Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), Equity, Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS), and Maternal/Infant health. Capitalizing on Indianapolis's auto-racing history, MHPA24's theme is“Driving Innovations in Care: Fueling a Better Medicaid.”###About MHPAFounded in 1995, the Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) is the only national association that solely represents the interests of the Medicaid managed care industry. Through its advocacy and research work, MHPA supports innovative policy solutions that enhance the delivery of comprehensive, cost-effective, and quality health care for Medicaid enrollees. MHPA works on behalf of its 150+ member health plans which serve more than 48 million Medicaid enrollees in 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. MHPA's members include for-profit and non-profit national, regional, and single-state health plans that compete in the Medicaid market. Visit mhpa for more information.About AIDS Healthcare FoundationThe Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global nonprofit organization providing high-quality HIV care and services to those in need. We generate new, innovative ways of treating and addressing barriers to care for our clients through a network of pharmacies, thrift stores, health and wellness centers, affordable housing locations, and food-service programs. Founded in 1987, AHF began as a network of hospices committed to "fighting for the living and caring for the dying.” Since then, AHF has expanded, turning hospices into healthcare centers, and building a new paradigm for HIV care both in the United States and around the world. Visit aidshealth for more information.

