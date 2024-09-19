OVER 500 PEER RECOVERY SUPPORT SPECIALISTS SET TO GATHER FOR 8TH ANNUAL PEER SUMMIT IN PLAINSBORO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TINTON FALLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey Prevention Networks' (NJPN) 8th Annual Peer Summit is returning in-person after two years as a virtual conference due to the pandemic. The event is free to anyone working in the peer recovery support services field and features notable keynote and leaders in the field.

The Summit will take place on September 25, 2024 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton Conference Center in Plainsboro Township from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. The theme for this year's conference is Stronger Together: Shared Learning and Building a Unified Future. The one-day event will include keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and recovery-oriented activities brought together exclusively for everyone working in the peer recovery support services field.

“This year's theme celebrates the power of collective knowledge and collaboration in creating innovative, inclusive, and effective support systems,” said noted Breyonna Kelton, Program Director, NJPN, Peer Support Program,“It will highlight the importance of the peer community coming together to share successes, learn from one another, and advance peer recovery support services for all.”

The opening Keynote Kim Govak, is a National Certified Peer Recovery Support Specialist (NCPRSS), Certified Peer Recovery Specialist (CPRS), she previously served as a director of a regional RCO in southern New Jersey and is currently a Program Manager with Faces and Voices of Recovery.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support that NJDMHAS has provided for the Peer Summit over the last 7 years. Opportunities to network, learn best practices and develop essential skills are critical to the growth and sustainability of the peer workforce. We would not be able to reach nearly as many of the 3700 attendees over the years without funding from NJDMHAS,” said Diane Litterer, CEO, NJPN.

Peer workers at all stages of their career will have the opportunity to gain insights, inspiration, connections, and strategies for recovery with topics focusing on diversity and equity along with learning about the latest in best practices.

Kim Govak will discuss the pivotal role of understanding core competencies and peer perspectives in shaping policies, programs, and practices. These elements are crucial in advancing a shared mission to effectively serve the community.

The closing keynote will feature Tara Moreno-Wallen, a former news reporter and founder and executive director of Serenity House Communities in Flint, Michigan. Tara will offer insights and strategies to help the leader within us to lead with empathy and authenticity in diverse and demanding contexts while also advocating for self-care practices that sustain personal well-being and professional integrity.

Additional workshops offered at the Summit include:

.Blazing a Path Forward: The Future of Harm Reduction

.Building Collegiate Recovery Communities: Insights an Innovations for Engaging Young Adults

.Meeting People Where They Are: Peer-Driven Harm Reduction Strategies

.Bridging Hospital Care to Community Support: Building Sustainability in Recovery

.Creating Safer Spaces: Peer-Delivered Harm Reduction and Recovery Support in Hybrid Recovery Community Organizations

.Connecting Rural Communities: Successful Strategies for Community Engagement and Recovery Support

.Building Community Support Networks: Enhancing Mental Health and Recovery Services Through Collaboration

.Fostering Creativity Through Collaboration: How Recovery Support Teams Flourish with Both

.Trauma-Informed Care: Empowering Recovery Through Healing Environments

.Building Bridges: Collaborating with Law Enforcement and Social Services to Support Human Trafficking Survivors

.The Art of Navigation: Charting Your Course to Well-being

Space at the Peer Summit is limited and so anyone interested is encouraged to reserve a spot soon by visiting .

For more information about the Peer Summit or becoming a Peer Recovery Support Worker contact the New Jersey Prevention Network 's Peer Support Program at 732-367-0611 or ...

About NJPN

The New Jersey Prevention Network (NJPN) is a multifaceted public health agency that supports substance misuse prevention, addiction treatment, and recovery support programs in all of New Jersey. We work to create healthier communities by reducing the burden of substance misuse, addiction, and other chronic diseases. Our core mission is to advocate for best practices while providing educational pathways and resources for professionals in the field of recovery support. NJPN has a solid understanding of peer support and the needsof Peer Recovery Support Specialist (PRSSs) offering training and other professional development activities, resources to sustain the health and well-being of PRSSs.

