PRIMEX, INC. LAUNCHES MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDER PROGRAM, PARTNERS WITH CANADIAN INTEGRATOR

Sept. 19, 2024

To solidify its commitment to customer-focused facility optimization, Primex, Inc. is launching a managed program. Within this program, third-party companies will partner with Primex, Inc. to perform site evaluations, Wi-Fi assessments, and sensor replacements and upgrades with on-site service via local staff. As more MSP partnerships materialize, Primex, Inc. will be better able to focus on improving solutions and developing innovative new technology for the market, while meeting customers' wishes for cost-effective, technologically aware local labor that complies with regulatory requirements.

The first company to form an MSP partnership with Primex, Inc. is Chittronics Ltd, a full-service systems contractor and integrator company from Montmartre, Saskatchewan, Canada. Chittronics Ltd employs skilled systems designers, systems specialists, field technicians, and project managers to complete facility system layout and design, installation, and in-service training. Chittronics Ltd staff will deliver expert-level integration and support for Primex, Inc. solutions like OneVue Sense® environmental monitoring and OneVue SyncTM synchronized time.

In addition, Chittronics Ltd will partner with Primex Inc. to launch a new carbon monoxide monitoring solution this October at the Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society – Saskatchewan Chapter's annual conference. Future users can get an exclusive first look at this lifesaving technology during the conference, which will start October 20, 2024, in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Besides the new carbon monoxide monitoring solution, the OneVue Sense automated monitoring solution will be the primary platform that Chittronics Ltd will integrate. The enterprise-level solution provides scalable, medical-grade devices and flexible software that protects valuable assets, ensures compliance, bolsters care in healthcare facilities, minimizes risk, and delivers peace of mind. Chittronics Ltd will enhance the customer experience by supplementing the Primex Proven Process while creating and maintaining a reliable partnership from onboarding through implementation.

"It's exciting times to be able to expand our reach and offer the level of tailored services, tools, and needs that our partners require and customers deserve," said Paul Shekoski, CEO of Primex, Inc. "We are known for our dedication to customer support during initial integration, everyday use, and beyond. There's no doubt that Chittronics and our future partners will continue this exceptional level of guidance, support, and service to hospitals, schools, businesses, and other facilities needing our automated monitoring and synchronized clock solutions."

"We are very excited about this new MSP opportunity with Primex," said Cory Chittenden, CEO of Chittronics Ltd. "Adding CO monitoring to the existing environmental monitoring solutions offered by Primex only further helps ensure patient safety across our Canadian healthcare systems. We can't wait to debut the CO monitoring solution for attendees this October at the CHES conference."

Part of the Primex Family of Companies, Primex, Inc. is the leading provider of solutions that automate and maintain facility compliance, increase efficiencies, enhance safety, and reduce risk for enterprise organizations in the healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government vertical markets. Often utilizing a facility's existing network infrastructure, Primex, Inc. solutions automate, monitor, document, and report essential activities usually performed by the facility management staff, including time synchronization and environmental, temperature, and event monitoring. Primex, Inc. has been named a Best Place to Work since 2016, thanks to its values of customer obsession, getting things done, improving the business, mutual respect, and work/life balance.

