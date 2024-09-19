Georgetown University Food Expert Debuts New White Paper On Ultra-Processed Foods

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A new white paper on ultra-processed foods (UPF) was published today by the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business in conjunction with the National Confectioners Association, as the conversation around UPF and other indulgent foods continues to churn in the and food policy circles. Authored by

Hank Cardello , executive director of the

Leadership Solutions for and Prosperity program at Business for Impact , the analysis found that treating all ultra-processed food products the same way is not an effective policy strategy.

"It is crucial for policymakers and public health officials to recognize the unique nutritional and cultural aspects of ultra-processed foods and make educated decisions on how to best guide consumer purchasing behavior," Cardello said. "A one-size-fits all approach to ultra-processed and indulgent food products is ineffective."

The report "New Consumer Insights on Ultra-Processed Indulgent Foods: How Confectionery Products Are Different ,"

leveraged data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) and a proprietary Natural Marketing Institute consumer segmentation to reveal that chocolate and candy do not function the same as other ultra-processed foods in the diets of U.S. consumers. This result is consistent with a 2022 Georgetown University white paper titled "All Indulgent Products Are Not Created Equal ."



The white paper provides additional data and information to help inform policymakers, public health officials, nutrition professionals, and other experts in food policy who are engaged in the burgeoning conversation related to ultra-processed foods. It examines differences in consumer consumption behaviors across indulgent product categories and ultimately demonstrates that confectionery products are unique in the way that consumers engage with them.

Incorporating results from the Portion Balance Coalition's 2024 "Power of Portions " report, the white paper highlights that half of consumers want smaller portions. It also references the work that confectionery companies are pursuing that is focused on helping consumers manage their intake of added sugars by providing portion guidance options and reminding them that chocolate and candy are treats. The report notes that other sectors in the food industry should adopt this pragmatic, consumer-centric approach.

The National Confectioners Association, a trade organization that advocates on behalf of the companies that produce chocolate, candy, gum and mints, supported the

2022

and

2024

reports.

Learn

more about Georgetown University's

Business for Impact

and its mission to unleash the power of business to help people prosper and the planet thrive.



About Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business

Located at the global intersection of business, policy, and international relations in the capital of the United States, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business draws upon its access to business, government, policymakers, nonprofits, and the diplomatic community, as well as the expertise of Georgetown's other renowned schools, to bring an interdisciplinary and experiential approach to learning and scholarship. Rooted in Georgetown's Jesuit tradition, the school prepares undergraduates, graduate students, and participants in customized executive education courses to become globally-minded, principled leaders in service to business and society. Learn more at

georgetow

@msbgu .

About Business for Impact

Business for Impact at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business is founded on the belief that companies can be a powerful force for good. We strive to help solve today's most pressing issues by delivering world-class education, impactful student experience, and direct action with corporations, nonprofits, and government. Our aspiration is that Georgetown-educated leaders will be renowned for managing the triple bottom line – people, planet and profit. Learn more at

georgetow

Follow us on X:

@ GUBizforImpact.

About the National Confectioners Association

The

National Confectioners Association

is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum, and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy, and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs

nearly 58,000 workers

in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has

made a commitment

to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at

CandyUSA

or follow NCA on

Facebook ,

X , and

Instagram .

