Magical Animated Musical Maxxie Lawow: Drag Super-Shero Premieres At Cinema Diverse

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxxie LaWow: Drag Super-shero, an independent animated musical comedy produced by Lost Wig Productions, will premiere at Cinema Diverse on Friday, September 20th, at 4:30 PM at the Camelot Theatre, 2300 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA.
Maxxie LaWow - Film Poster
The film follows Simon, a shy barista who transforms into Maxxie LaWow, a vibrant drag queen superhero, thanks to a magical pink wig. Maxxie embarks on a mission to rescue kidnapped drag queens from the nefarious Dyna Bolical, culminating in an exhilarating lip sync showdown. Director Anthony Hand, influenced by personal experiences and current LGBTQ+ issues, views the film as a celebration of drag and queer culture. "This film is a love letter to our community and a response to current social and legislative challenges," Hand said. "The film's playful yet poignant narrative serves as both a tribute to the artistry of drag and a call to action against the discriminatory forces that seek to marginalize our voices."
Maxxie LaWow
is also a notable entry in the world of independent animation. As a 100% USA-based production, it highlights the exceptional talent and creativity within the domestic animation industry, standing out in a field often dominated by overseas contributions. The film's independent financing underscores the dedication and passion driving its creation.
Upcoming Screenings and Cast
The film will also be featured at:
Out On Film Atlanta: October 6 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets here .
Seattle Queer Film Festival: October 12 at noon. Tickets here .
Newport Beach Film Festival: October 18 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets here .
Dates for OUTShine Miami TBD.
The cast includes Grant Hodges as Simon/Maxxie LaWow, Erika Ishii as Jae, and Terren Wooten-Clarke as drag villain Dyna Bolical. What truly sets this film apart are the cameos from RuPaul's Drag Race legends, including Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme, Monét X Change, Heidi N Closet, and Rosé. Their star power brings a new level of excitement, appealing to the global drag fan community and elevating the film from an indie project to a must-watch event. The cast is further complemented by performances from Laraine Newman, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Avi Roque.
Music and Creative Team
Featuring original music with three lip-sync numbers and a score performed by a live symphony orchestra, it includes contributions from Grammy-nominated Angie Fisher and renowned composers Dave Volpe and Elektropoint. The creative team comprises Anthony Hand (Director/Producer), Michael Phillis (Scriptwriter), and JP Karlak (Voiceover Director/Casting Director).
Contact Information
For media inquiries, contact:
Anthony Hand
Producer, Director, Creator
Email: [email protected]
Website:
