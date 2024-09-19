Ballet Memphis Returns For 38Th Season Focused On Artistic 'Duality'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve McMahon, artistic director, Ballet MemphisMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ballet Memphis announces its 38th season featuring a dynamic repertoire centered on the theme of“duality.” The contemporary ballet company kicks off the season with fan-favorite, Dracula, at the Orpheum Theatre in October.“We are taking new artistic risks and reaching new heights and depths with Dracula,” said Steven McMahon, artistic director for Ballet Memphis.“As we explore the concepts of good and evil, life and death, love and repulsion, we're inviting audiences to examine their own notions about the duality that exists throughout our own worlds. Audiences loved Dracula when we debuted two seasons ago and wanted another chance to interact with and explore it.”Known for its artistic excellence and innovation, Ballet Memphis premiered this new production two years ago, featuring new sets, costumer, and choreography, giving dancers and other artists an opportunity to demonstrate their artistic prowess for this stunning production.“Our dancers, designers, choreographers are innately 'Memphis,' representing the best of what our city has to offer creatively and artistically,” said Gretchen Wollert McLennon, president and CEO of Ballet Memphis.“We are thrilled to present new perspectives and artistic interpretations of classic works in ways that Memphis artists and audiences can appreciate. Dracula is just one exciting example of that.”This season's other classic story is The Nutcracker, a perennial favorite, to which Ballet Memphis gave an intensive makeover last year, with new lighting, set designs, costumes and beauty. The production premiered to much regional and national acclaim. The Nutcracker, representing the duality of fact versus fantasy, will run December at the Orpheum, just in time for families' annual holiday traditions.Winter and Spring 2025After the holidays, the season will continue with the Winter Mix, when choreographers will create and debut original works in February 2025 at Playhouse on the Square. We will experience the work of Durante Verzola, a Filipino-American artist who has choreographed works for Miami City Ballet, Philadelphia Ballet 2 and Ballet Chicago, and is a winner of the Joffrey Ballet Winning Works. And Emilia Sandoval, company artist and emerging choreographer, will create a new work as part of Ballet Memphis' ongoing American Music Project.Rounding out the season is Angels in the Architecture featuring Balanchine's Donizetti Variations at Germantown Performing Arts Center in April. This presentation is artfully produced by master composers and choreographers whose work partners effortlessly with the musical compositions, sure to inspire standing ovations over and over again.This season, Ballet Memphis will stretch audiences' senses, while giving them a sense of pride, belonging and beholden beauty that is indicative of the Memphis arts scene.For ticket information, visit: balletmemphisBallet Memphis' season 38 schedule is as follows:DraculaThe Orpheum Theatre -- October 25, 26 and 27Choreography: Steven McMahonCostumes: Hogan McLoughlinScenic Design: Nate Bertone and Beowulf BorrittLighting: Helena KuukaTickets: Orpheum-MemphisThe NutcrackerThe Orpheum Theatre -- December 13, 14 and 15Choreography: Steven McMahonCostumes: Christine DarchScenic Design: Nate BertoneLighting: Jeremy Allan FisherTickets: Orpheum-MemphisWinter MixPlayhouse on the Square -- February 21, 22 and 23, 2025Choreography: Durante Verzola, Emilia SandovalCostumes: Hogan McKoughlinScenic Design: Nate Bertone and Beowulf BorrittLighting: Helena KuukaTickets: TBAAngels in the ArchitectureFeaturing Balanchine's Donizetti VariationsGermantown Performing Arts Center -- April 25, 26 and 27, 2025Donizetti Variations by George Balanchine - Music by DonizettiAngels in the Architecture - Music by Aaron CoplandTickets: gpacwebAbout Ballet MemphisBallet Memphis is Memphis' resident professional ballet company, founded to create a ballet company reflective of the local community and known for its global artistic excellence. Now in its 38th season, Ballet Memphis cultivates community, develops talent and creates an artistic space where everyone can learn about and enjoy creative works that unify our community. The Ballet Memphis family includes the Ballet Memphis School, which is developing the next generation of dancers, and the Ballet Pilates & Wellness Center, enhancing health and wellness of Memphis & the Mid-South. For more information, visit: balletmemphis###

