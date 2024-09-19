Following Trafficking And Abuse Allegations In BBC Documentary, Motley Rice And Leigh Day Review Potential Legal Claims

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MT. PLEASANT, S.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiffs' law firm Motley Rice, along with U.K. law firm Leigh Day, is investigating potential claims regarding allegations of trafficking, rape, severe sexual assault, physical abuse, and exploitation, suffered by individuals while employed by famed luxury department store, Harrods.

Motley Rice and Leigh Day represent a woman alleging she was subjected to such trafficking, abuse, and exploitation. She and her legal team believe that there could be hundreds more survivors of similar abuse perpetrated when they worked for Harrods between 1985 and 2010.

"Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods," a BBC documentary which shares the alleged experiences of over a dozen women will air on BBC Two today at 4 pm EST. An accompanying article

and podcast

are already available.

"The bravery of my fellow survivors who have spoken out about their suffering during their time employed by Harrods is utterly inspiring. I hope that other survivors are emboldened by the strength in numbers to shine more light on abuses that have life-long impacts. I believe this is necessary to help ensure young people today are better protected than I was," offered the survivor, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time.

In the BBC report, Mohamed Al Fayed is accused of using department store employment as an avenue to access women for trafficking and abuse over decades when he controlled Harrods. Qatar Holding purchased Harrods in 2010.

"Cases with similar blueprints and patterns of abuse have been litigated by Motley Rice and Leigh Day. Survivors who choose to come forward, whether publicly or anonymously, can drive public awareness and accountability for those who were instrumental in carrying out and concealing this alleged trafficking scheme," shared Motley Rice member attorney Linda Singer .

The woman Motley Rice and Leigh Day represent claims she was recruited to join Harrods' executive training program. She alleges she did not receive training, but instead was raped and held against her will over a significant period of time – all while she was an employee of Harrods. Harrods allegedly organized and concealed her and other women's trafficking, including requiring HIV tests and gynecological exams, with the alleged help of doctors, security personnel, senior personnel and others alleged to have witnessed and facilitated the abuse but failed to intervene or report it.

"We are also considering whether there should be wider inquiries to ensure that any and all agencies that might have had contact with the survivors or knowledge of this horrendous abuse dealt with the allegations properly and thoroughly. It is of upmost importance to our client that those who had the opportunity to report or stop abuse be investigated. The extent of the alleged abuse reported by the BBC in this case is on a scale which we have not seen since the abuse perpetrated by Jimmy Savile was fully revealed after his death," stated Emma Jones , partner at U.K. law firm Leigh Day.

Singer added, "Information possessed by witnesses can also be critical, particularly at this stage while we are earnestly gathering information and exploring legal avenues for justice. Anyone who witnessed this alleged abuse firsthand or has inside information about any failure to officially report or investigate this is encouraged to come forward. This type of collaboration can be imperative to making meaningful change."

Survivors and witnesses

in the United States who believe they have information about the allegations in the BBC news coverage or this release are encouraged to contact lawyers at Motley Rice by directly calling 1-866-779-2607 or sending a confidential email .



Survivors in the U.K. and other countries, who suffered abuse or believe they have information to share may by directly email Richard Meeran, partner and head of the Leigh Day international department at [email protected]

or call senior associate solicitor India Macleod on 020 7650 1369.

About Motley Rice

Motley Rice

attorneys have a tradition of representing those whose rights have been violated, having gained recognition in the 1970s for their pioneering asbestos lawsuits, and in the 1990s for their work with State Attorneys General and the brave whistleblowers in the landmark Tobacco litigation. Today Motley Rice attorneys represent thousands of clients in the U.S. in a wide variety of multidistrict, class, and individual actions, including survivors of childhood sexual abuse and human trafficking , and governmental entities in their fight to hold perpetrators accountable in civil court. Motley Rice, whose attorneys are licensed in the U.S., has multiple offices throughout the United States. Motley Rice attorney Linda Singer

(DC, NY) is the U.S. attorney responsible for this statement. Motley Rice LLC, a South Carolina Limited Liability Company at 28 Bridgeside Blvd. Mt. Pleasant, S.C., is engaged in the New Jersey practice of law through Motley Rice New Jersey LLC. Esther Berezofsky is the attorney responsible for NJ practice.

About Leigh Day

Leigh Day

is a U.K. law firm committed to claimant-only cases to help ensure that individuals have the same access to justice as the U.K. government and large corporations. The firm offers a range of services to individuals who have been injured, discriminated against, or had their human rights abused. Established in London in 1987, the firm now has offices across the U.K. and their barristers practices in national and international

personal injury ,

human rights ,

clinical negligence ,

group claims

and

more.

SOURCE Motley Rice LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED