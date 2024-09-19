Wreaths Across America Radio Round Table Discusses The Challenges Of Senior Veterans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tune in on Thursday, October 10, at 1 p.m. ET to learn more about resources and opportunities to positively impact the lives of these veterans.

Columbia Falls, Maine, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America proudly announces the upcoming round table featuring nonprofits Hero's Bridge and Veteran's Last Patrol, two organizations that have made caring for senior veterans their mission. This discussion will air on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 1 PM ET . It can be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio, available on the iHeart app, TuneIn, the Audacy app and .

Wreaths Across America's Executive Director Karen Worcester and Chaplain LTC (ret) Karen Deifendorf serve as hosts on this important topic of caring for older generations of veterans. Challenges such as housing and loneliness are the two areas the round table will tackle. From providing comfort, companionship and hope to assisting with housing and nutrition needs to end-of-life care, listeners will hear from programs that provide much-needed resources to senior veterans in need.

Guests will include:

Molly Brooks , founder of Hero's Bridge , will highlight how they are bridging the gaps left in senior veteran care. Brooks is a registered nurse with 30 years of experience and specialty certifications in gerontology, hospice and palliative care. Throughout her professional and personal life, she has dedicated herself to caring for others, especially aging veterans. She is the daughter of a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and is married to an Army Desert Storm veteran. Her personal knowledge of military life helped her discover many unmet needs in the aging veteran population. Molly also witnessed firsthand the devastating medical effects Agent Orange had on her father. The idea behind Hero's Bridge stemmed from her desire to assist older veterans.

Claude Schmid , founder of Veteran's Last Patrol , will share how volunteers can make a difference for veterans in hospice and how companionship during their“last patrol” touches lives. Schmid is a retired U.S. Army Colonel whose 31-year military career ended while he was assigned to the military's wounded warrior flight evacuation. During that time, he had the opportunity to talk with and learn the stories of thousands of injured service members and understand first-hand the importance of companionship during adversity. That experience was the foundation for forming the nonprofit Veterans Last Patrol.

“As a nation, we have an obligation to care for those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms, and not just when they return home,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Broadcast and Media Partnerships at Wreaths Across America.“Both organizations represented in this round table are making a difference in the lives of veterans who may otherwise be forgotten. We are proud to partner with them and highlight their important work and ways listeners can get involved.”

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays various music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the stream's core. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday from 6 am to 10 am ET, along with various special programs supporting the mission.

About Hero's Bridge

Hero's Bridge® is dedicated to serving elderly veterans aged 65 and older. Their age-specific and innovative programs bridge our veterans to a better quality of life. These services are available to our heroes wherever they call home, at no expense to them or their families.

About Veteran's Last Patrol

Veteran's Last Patrol connects veteran volunteers to veterans in hospice. We cooperate with hospice care providers to connect volunteers to patients so their last patrol isn't alone. It's hard to overestimate the importance of friendship during end-of-life care. Last Patrol brings new friendships when friendships matter most.

