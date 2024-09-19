Quick Custom Intelligence And Gaming Dynamics Deliver A Revolutionary Linked Jackpots Solution To The Australian Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a world leader in data integration solutions and Gaming Dynamics, today announced a revolutionary Linked Jackpots solution which is a central part of nearly all games in Australia. Together, they developed specialized tooling for optimization of these products. The experience there, provides them with the tooling for this style of game and is continuing to increase their share in the market. The collaboration continues to strengthen QCI's position in the Australasian market, reflecting its increasing global expansion and consistent reputation for delivering superior solutions.



Tony Toohey, Managing Director of Gaming Dynamics, said "We saw the need for a linked jackpot optimization tool, and through our partnership with QCI their data scientists were able to provide one of the most important datasets in the industry in a well curated form. This combined with QCI's new data visualization tooling is another example of their continued market leadership and further strengthens our business relationship in Australia.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, echoed the enthusiasm, saying, "Linked jackpots present a unique data challenge that we were able to solve with our partnership with Tony Toohey and his team at Gaming Dynamics. Accelerated adoption of this QCI tooling in the Australian market place further validates the business need for this capability.”

Gaming Dynamics is a premier Australian distributor of gaming technology, offering advanced gaming solutions to businesses across the country. Through strategic partnerships with global leaders in the gaming industry, Gaming Dynamics is committed to staying at the forefront of technology and ensuring their clients have access to the best tools and insights to drive growth and success.

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 175 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Denver. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.



Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

