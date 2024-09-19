Agencybloc And Sunfire To Forge New Integration That Empowers Insurance Agencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The upcoming integration will connect AgencyBloc's agency management system with SunFire's medicare quoting and proposal tool.

- Tim Robinson, CEO of AgencyBloc

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AgencyBloc , the #1 recommended provider of insurance growth enablement solutions for the health, senior and benefits industries, and SunFire , the leading Medicare quoting and enrollment platform, are excited to announce an upcoming integration designed to streamline Medicare quoting and enhance efficiency for insurance agencies in the senior market.

This strategic integration underscores AgencyBloc's dedication to continuous improvement and industry collaboration. By integrating with SunFire, AgencyBloc reaffirms its commitment to providing insurance agencies with connections to cutting-edge industry tools and resources that drive growth and operational excellence.

The new integration will allow AgencyBloc users to securely pass client data into SunFire's platform with a single click from the AMS+ platform. This integration will simplify the manual effort of sharing data between the software, streamlining insurance agencies' processes.

“At AgencyBloc, our goal has always been to provide insurance agencies with the tools they need to thrive,” said Tim Robinson, CEO at AgencyBloc.“By integrating with SunFire, we're taking a significant step forward in that mission. This partnership will provide our clients with a more streamlined experience, allowing them to focus on what they do best-serving their clients.”

David Graf, CEO of SunFire, also shared his excitement about the integration, adding,“We are thrilled to partner with AgencyBloc to connect our platforms and streamline the quoting and proposal processes for our joint client bases. The integration is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the insurance technology landscape. Together, we're offering a powerful connection that will help agencies operate more efficiently and effectively.”

To get the latest information about AgencyBloc and their partner integrations, visit .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers.

About SunFire

SunFire is a SaaS technology company providing transformative and proven IT solutions and services to support the rapidly growing Medicare market. SunFire's core quoting and enrollment technologies enable brokers to compliantly sell Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug and Medicare Supplement plans within a proprietary cloud-based platform. SunFire delivers innovative post-enrollment engagement solutions providing third-party verification technology and advocate services, ensuring the beneficiaries intent to enroll, health risk assessment completion as well as the activation of plan benefits. As a mission-driven company, SunFire is deeply passionate about their commitment to improving the lives of the senior community.

