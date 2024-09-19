Course2 Energy Completes The Sale Of GPI Power Company To Promigas Perú, Enhancing Energy Security In Northern Perú

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Course2 is pleased to announce the successful sale of GPI Power Company, a 20 MW gas-to-power facility, to Promigas Perú, a leading natural and energy infrastructure company. Located in Paita, Perú, GPI Power is set to play a critical role in enhancing energy security in the Piura region by providing a reliable power to industrial and residential customers.



GPI Power was founded and funded by Course2 Energy and has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with ENOSA, the local electricity distribution company. The Company is positioned to become a key player in the region's distributed energy infrastructure. Utilizing the abundant natural gas reserves in Piura, the Company will deliver stable, reliable, and cost-effective electricity to meet the region's growing demand.



GPI Power's strategic location near Promigas' gas distribution pipeline, operated by its subsidiary GasNorp, and adjacent to ENOSA's Paita Industrial substation, makes it a valuable asset in the energy market.



For Course2 Energy, the sale is a key part of its strategy to create value through investments in carbon-mitigation and energy transition companies globally.



“We are pleased with the role GPI Power has played in enhancing energy security for the region. The sale to Promigas ensures that this critical asset will continue to contribute to the region's sustainable development,” said Pablo Tribin, Managing Partner of Course2 Energy.“Course2 Energy's longstanding private equity investment expertise and energy sector experience allowed us to generate a proprietary opportunity where we could add significant strategic and operating value,” added Nadim Barakat, Managing Partner of Course2 Energy.



Berend van den Berg, Operating Partner of Course2 Energy, added:“The sale aligns with our goals to expand the Company and contribute to providing cost-effective electricity supply to the region's industrial and residential zones. We believe Promigas is well positioned to further develop and expand GPI Power in enhancing energy security for northern Peru.”



About Course2 Energy

Course2 Energy is an investment firm specialized in investing in carbon-mitigation and energy transition companies globally. The firm's investment portfolio includes a range of energy companies focused on bridging critical infrastructure gaps in key markets.



About Promigas Peru

Promigas Peru is a subsidiary of Promigas, a leading natural gas and energy infrastructure company in Latin America. Focused on sustainable energy solutions, Promigas is a key player in Peru's energy market in ensuring reliable and efficient energy supply across the region.

