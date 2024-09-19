Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Announces Expansion Of Its Telehealth Services Nationwide, New Service

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a trailblazer in healthcare technology, today announced a partnership with Lyric Health, a comprehensive virtual care provider. This partnership, which entails integrating HealthLynked with Lyric Health, enables the company to expand its telehealth services nationwide to all 50 states. As part of this expansion, the company has introduced its new Virtual Urgent Care service, which enables members to connect with a licensed physician within an average of 20 minutes. Additionally, HealthLynked intends to launch its Virtual Primary Care service, which will allow users to set future appointments with primary care physicians, establishing ongoing relationships with virtual doctors.

“Our integration with Lyric Health and the launch of our Virtual Urgent Care service is a game-changer for our members. We are now able to offer an unparalleled range of healthcare services to patients nationwide, ensuring that quality care is just a click away, no matter where they are. Our upcoming Virtual Primary Care service will further enhance this experience, providing continuity of care for our members,” said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked.

About HealthLynked

Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to improving global healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare through a centralized and secure platform. For more information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit

.

