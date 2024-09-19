(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) , a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates, has been awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office; the patent is titled“Formulations Comprising Triptan Compounds.” According to the announcement, the patent was issued on Sept. 17, 2024, and is slated to expire in 2030. The company noted that the patent claims a composition, a method of treating migraine via intranasal administration and an intranasal delivery system for Tosymra(R).

“We believe this patent further solidifies Tosymrain the market as a differentiated drug with a differentiated administration method,” said Tonix Pharmaceuticals CEO Seth Lederman, MD, in the press release.“This new patent targets specific delivery and composition. We are thrilled to have these additional issued patent claims, which add to the intellectual property protection existing for Tosymra.”

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming therapies for pain management and modernizing solutions for public-health challenges. Tonix's development portfolio is focused on central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, and its priority is to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in October 2024 for TNX-102 SL, a product candidate for which two statistically significant phase 3 studies have been completed for the management of fibromyalgia. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat acute stress reaction. Tonix's CNS portfolio includes TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase), a biologic in phase 2 development designed to treat cocaine intoxication that has Breakthrough Therapy designation. Tonix's immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (“CD40L” or“CD154”) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Tonix also has product candidates in development in the areas of rare disease, including TNX-2900 for Prader-Willi syndrome, and infectious disease, including a vaccine for mpox, TNX-801. Tonix recently announced the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) awarded the company a contract for up to $34 million during five years in an Other Transaction Agreement (“OTA”) to develop TNX-4200, small molecule broad-spectrum antiviral agents targeting CD45 for the prevention or treatment of infections to improve the medical readiness of military personnel in biological threat environments. Tonix owns and operates a state-of-the art infectious disease research facility in Frederick, Maryland, which is instrumental in progressing this development. Tonix Medicines, the company's commercial subsidiary, markets Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R)

(sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra(R) (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. For more information about the company, please visit

