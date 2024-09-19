Alibaba Sets Sights On Expanding Into The US
Date
9/19/2024 2:12:51 PM
China's Alibaba is looking to
expand into the U.S. market
amid increasing competition in the Chinese market coupled with weak consumer spending. During an exclusive interview with Rest of World, Alibaba President Kuo Zhang said Alibaba is optimistic about the United States and would try to enter the market by“wooing” mom-and-pop businesses in the country.
The e-commerce giant makes a large portion of its revenue by connecting business owners with suppliers that can bulk supply virtually anything through...
